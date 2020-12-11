GOP Rep Asks Specific Questions in His Request for House Ethics Investigation into Swalwell

Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner (R-WI) wants answers about Rep. Eric Swalwell's (D-CA) ties to a suspected Chinese spy. So he got to to work on Friday filing a complaint to the House Ethics Committee, urging the panel to “immediately open an investigation” into the allegations.

“I respectfully request the House Committee on Ethics immediately open an investigation into the allegations recently made public by an article in Axios regarding the compromising of Representative Eric Swalwell, a member of Congress and a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence,” Sensenbrenner wrote.

Axios's yearlong investigation concluded that the alleged spy, Fang Fang, or Christine Fang, developed ties to politicians, including Swalwell, between 2011 and 2015.

Sensenbrenner's complaint, obtained by Fox News, asks specific questions about how much he knew when he was appointed to the highly coveted House Intelligence Committee. GOP leader Kevin McCarthy has demanded Swalwell be removed instantly from that panel.

"Rep. Swalwell repeatedly refuses to answer any questions about these allegations, including whether he alerted then-Leader Pelosi to the potential compromise when she appointed him” to the House Intelligence Committee," Sensenbrenner noted. "It is unknown how much private and/or classified information Fang had access to as a result of her relationship with Rep. Swalwell and whether Rep. Swalwell was compromised as a relationship with her."

Instead of addressing the serious allegations, Swalwell has offered snippy personal attacks and even accused President Trump of leading the charge as payback for Swalwell being so critical of him over Russia.