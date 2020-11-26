Jeremiah Wright

Senator Loeffler Eviscerates Former President Obama's Defense of Jeremiah Wright

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Nov 26, 2020 12:00 PM
  Share   Tweet  
Senator Loeffler Eviscerates Former President Obama's Defense of Jeremiah Wright

Source: AP Photo/John Bazemore

Georgia GOP Senator Kelly Loeffler clapped back at former President Barack Obama’s defense of anti-American Reverend Jeremiah Wright. The former president justified Rev. Wright’s infamous “G-d damn America” sermon, claiming his words were taken out of context, and dubbed Rev. Wright as a "supremely gifted preacher."

"In national politics, if you can take out a bunch of sound bites that say 'God damn America,' even if the context of it is prophetic and biblical and he's trying to describe you know how somebody might feel – he wasn't promoting the notion that God was damning America," the former president said. "He was making a point that if you looked at slavery and discrimination you could see the conclusion of people feeling that there was not an alignment with Christian values and America. But if you see a two-minute sound bite, trying to explain that is too complicated."

Sen. Loeffler had a harsh response the former president’s defense of the controversial religious figure:

The Georgia Republican’s opponent in the January runoff election also praised Rev. Wright, while making controversial comments about God and the military himself.

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler
A Defiant Cuomo Guesses Why SCOTUS Ruled as They Did on Church Gatherings
Cortney O'Brien
GOP Poll Watcher and Fraud Expert Gives Explosive Testimony About What He Observed Happen in Delaware County
Leah Barkoukis

Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn Reacts to SCOTUS Ruling 
Cortney O'Brien
Colorado Assemblyman Reminds Us Why Thanksgiving Is an Important Part of American History
Katie Pavlich

SCOTUS Ruling on Religious Services During COVID Lockdowns Removes Obstacle Named Chief Justice Roberts
Matt Vespa
What We're Thankful For: Happy Thanksgiving from the Townhall Team!
Townhall.com Staff
CARTOONS | Steve Breen
View Cartoon
Most Popular