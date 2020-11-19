Rashida Tlaib Advocates for Green New Deal Provisions in Future COVID Relief Package

As Democrat leaders in both chambers of Congress continue to stall progress on the passage of another COVID relief package, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) added another provision to the "liberal wish-list."

A member of the “squad” in the House of Representatives, Rep. Tlaib indicated on Thursday that the next COVID stimulus package should include provisions of the Green New Deal, advocating for Congress to put “people before corporations.”

The challenges we face today—inequality, racism, climate change, and more—are interlocking. Our response must be too. That’s why I stand with the frontline leaders occupying the DNC today. We need a #COVID19 recovery that puts people before corporations! #BidenBeBrave https://t.co/tFITPwg5nD — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) November 19, 2020

Democrats have held COVID relief hostage for months, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) refuses to include Speaker Pelosi's wish-list of items unrelated to COVID-19.

For months, Republicans have tried to make bipartisan progress on huge areas of COVID relief where there's no disagreement.



Vaccine distribution funds.



Another round of the PPP for hard-hit small businesses.



But Democrats blocked it all over their unrelated liberal wish-list. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) November 18, 2020

"It's clear that Democrats like Rep. Tlaib are playing partisan games with COVID relief instead of focusing on funding vaccine distribution or relief for the workers and small businesses who are struggling in Michigan during Gov. Whitmer's latest shutdowns," said Tori Sachs, executive director of Michigan Rising Action.

While the progressive congresswoman advocates for more partisan line-items in COVID relief legislation, Michigan faces one of the strictest COVID-19 lockdowns. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's (D) draconian shutdown order was rebuked by the state's Supreme Court for overreaching gubernatorial authority. While she keeps her state locked down, forcing numerous businesses to close their doors, Gov. Whitmer also advocated for Congress to pass another stimulus package as families and businesses in her state face economic burden due to her executive overreach.