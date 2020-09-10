Senate Democrats Torpedo Coronavirus Relief Package

After Senate Republicans crafted a targeted, $300 billion COVID relief package, Democrats blocked the legislation, yet again. In need of 60 votes to avoid filibuster and begin discussion, no Democrats joined Leader McConnell’s effort to deliver additional relief to the American people.

Not invoked, 52-47: Motion to invoke cloture on the motion to concur in the House amendment to S.178, with a further amendment #2652, the Targeted Relief Package. — Senate Cloakroom (@SenateCloakroom) September 10, 2020

BREAKING: Senate Democrats have the votes to block a scaled-back Republican stimulus bill from advancing pic.twitter.com/Z9YAkTDbbG — Bloomberg Government (@BGOV) September 10, 2020

??52 votes in the Senate for targeted COVID relief but Democrats just blocked it from moving forward. — Doug Andres (@DougAndres) September 10, 2020

Every Senate Democrat just voted against hundreds of billions of dollars of COVID-19 relief. They blocked money for schools, testing, vaccines, unemployment insurance, and the Paycheck Protection Program.



Their goal is clear: No help for American families before the election. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 10, 2020

After refusing to come to the negotiating table for the majority of the summer, Democratic leadership failed to articulate what line-items in Leader McConnell’s legislation with which they took issue, but blocked the stimulus package anyway, at the expense of the American people. Leader McConnell challenged his Democratic colleagues to voice their oppositions, rather than blindly blocking the legislation, and forced the minority party to publicly vote against economic relief for Americans.

McConnell on coronavirus vote today: Senators who want to move forward will vote yes..they need us to act. They need us to legislate today. They will see exactly who has their backs — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 10, 2020

Democrats continually block relief packages that do not include their list of unrelated line items, at the expense of the American people, to score political points in an election year.