McConnell Challenger Still Cannot Articulate Her Stances on the Issues

Kentucky Democrat Amy McGrath launched her campaign against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell more than a year ago, and still cannot articulate her stances on important policy issues.

In an appearance on Fox News, host America’s Newsroom host Sandra Smith gave McGrath the opportunity to detail her legislative plans if elected in November, but the Senate hopeful used the entire segment to attack Leader McConnell’s tenure in Washington.

“My fellow Kentuckians are saying ‘enough is enough.’ They are tired of a man who has been in Washington for 36 years, who epitomizes everything that is wrong. The Washington swamp- he built it. Here in the middle of a coronavirus pandemic...Where is he at? In the middle of this national crisis? He’s on vacation.”

McGrath’s attack not only lacks her own policy goals, but also is a misguided attack on Leader McConnell. The Republican leader spearheaded the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), both of which have acted as a lifeline for Americans during COVID-19. While Leader McConnell and Senate Republicans were ready to deliver economic stimulus, Senate Democrats stalled the passage of the relief packages for the sake of their own partisan agenda.

Smith pressed McGrath to articulate any original policy idea, rather than attack her opponent. She pointed to a recent poll that shows 32 percent of voters view McGrath as favorable, while her 42 percent view her as unfavorable, but 25 percent of voters felt they “haven’t heard enough” from McGrath.

Team Mitch pointed to McGrath’s reluctance to articulate clear views on legislative issues, which is almost as problematic as her infamous flip-flop on her stance on the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Over a year later, Amy McGrath still doesn't have answers for Kentucky. #KYSen pic.twitter.com/LdyYrRpaW9 — Team Mitch (Text MITCH to 47360) (@Team_Mitch) September 4, 2020

After barely winning her primary, McGrath’s bid against Leader McConnell is a long shot. Both the Cook Political Report and Real Clear Politics rate the race as “likely Republican.”