Leader McConnell: Additional CARES Act Stimulus Expected Next Week

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) addressed the looming topic of a second Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act stimulus package after a week of debates between Republicans and Democrats. Leader McConnell said that Senate Republicans have an “agreement in principle” with the Trump administration but that the White House requested additional time to preview the final legislation.

Leader McConnell met with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows earlier on Thursday to discuss details of the upcoming legislation. Sec. Mnuchin said that the Trump administration is “focused on direct payments” for Americans in need.

Leader McConnell expects the relief package to be unveiled early next week.