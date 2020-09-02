AOC Gets a Victory Over Pelosi

Congressman Joe Kennedy lost his Senate primary on Tuesday night, making him the first in the political dynasty to lose an election in Massachusetts. Kennedy lost his bid to incumbent Democratic Senator Ed Markey, a favorite of progressives.

Kennedy’s loss is not only significant for his family’s political empire, but also for Speaker Pelosi. She endorsed Kennedy, a member of her caucus in the lower chamber, in the final weeks of the contentious primary, breaking her usual trend of staying neutral in Democratic primaries.