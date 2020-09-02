ed markey

The Kennedy Political Dynasty Is Over

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Sep 02, 2020 7:45 AM
  Share   Tweet
The Kennedy Political Dynasty Is Over

Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

As Matt reported Tuesday, the Senate race in Massachusetts between Rep. Joe Kennedy and incumbent Sen. Ed Markey was set up as a fight that pitted Establishment Democrats against the progressive left. It gave Kennedy a chance to make history, but not in a good way. If he lost, he’d be the first Kennedy in the commonwealth to lose a race…and that’s exactly what has happened.

Kennedy conceded to Markey hours after polls closed, when the senator had 54 percent of the vote to his 46 percent. He told supporters he had already called to congratulate Markey “and to pledge my support to him and his campaign in the months ahead.”

Acknowledging that it was a “heated” race, he said “good elections” often are. Markey “is a good man," he argued. "You have never heard me say otherwise."

"Tonight is more than just a celebration of a movement," Markey said in his victory speech. "It is a reaffirmation of the need to have a movement, a progressive movement, of young people demanding radical change, demanding justice. A movement giving voice and power to young people when for far too long they were ignored."

Markey, a supporter of the Green New Deal and Medicare for All, also thanked Kennedy and said the two had a “shared commitment to the people of this great commonwealth.”

President Trump commented on the race saying "even a Kennedy isn't safe" in today's Democratic Party.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Tucker Airs Secret Recording of Chris Cuomo and Michael Cohen. Here's What They Discussed.
Leah Barkoukis
Police Say Antifa 'Commander' Cried in Fetal Position After Getting Caught
Leah Barkoukis

Pelosi's Vain Reason for Violating the Very Coronavirus Rules She Championed
Beth Baumann
The Administration's Perfect Response to Insane Recommendation About DC Monuments
VIP
Leah Barkoukis

Oh, Brother: WaPo's 'Conservative' Writer Makes a Cringeworthy Statement About Suburban White Women
Beth Baumann

Ouch: CSPAN Caller Dunks on Brian Stelter and CNN Over Their Lies
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular