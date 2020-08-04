President Trump Signs Bipartisan Great American Outdoors Act Into Law

President Trump signed the Great American Outdoors Act into law on Tuesday morning after both the Senate and House passed the bipartisan legislation. Spearheaded by Sens. Cory Gardner (R-CO), Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Steve Daines (R-MT), the Great American Outdoors Act legislates $2.8 billion toward land acquisition and conservation efforts via the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF).

The president will be joined by Vice President Mike Pence, Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, Ivanka Trump, Sens. Gardner and Daines and other lawmakers.

SOON ? President @realdonaldtrump signs the Great American Outdoors Act!



This historic legislation ensures America's treasured public lands are protected + preserved for future generations to enjoy.



Today, President Trump is signing the Great American Outdoors Act, marking the single largest investment in our national parks and public lands in history.



The Great American Outdoors Act will make critical investments in renewing our national parks and their infrastructure. — GOP (@GOP) August 4, 2020

Every year under @realDonaldTrump’s Admin, the budget to improve your national parks has increased. An additional $445M was invested this last year compared to 2016. The #GreatAmericanOutdoorsAct provides an additional $6.65B to fix deferred maintenance over the next 5 years! pic.twitter.com/EAhUdSEIJH — National Park Service (@NatlParkService) August 3, 2020

President Trump just signed the Great American Outdoors Act into law. The GAOA will protect our country's natural treasures and promote recreation and conservation for generations — thanks to the strong leadership of @SenCoryGardner and @SteveDaines. pic.twitter.com/bpicVZ891j — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) August 4, 2020

President Trump called the Great American Outdoors Act "the most significant investment" in our national parks since the administration of former President Teddy Roosevelt:

The Great American Outdoors Act is landmark legislation that will help to preserve our majestic national parks for generations to come! pic.twitter.com/YbKeQP550o — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 4, 2020

.@IvankaTrump praises the Great American Outdoors Act: "This is a day for great celebration." pic.twitter.com/2BmeHmkDWN — The Hill (@thehill) August 4, 2020

In a rare moment of bipartisan unity, the Great American Outdoors Act is one of the most significant conservation packages ever signed into law.