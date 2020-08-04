Environment

President Trump Signs Bipartisan Great American Outdoors Act Into Law

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Aug 04, 2020 11:25 AM
  Share   Tweet
President Trump Signs Bipartisan Great American Outdoors Act Into Law

Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Trump signed the Great American Outdoors Act into law on Tuesday morning after both the Senate and House passed the bipartisan legislation. Spearheaded by Sens. Cory Gardner (R-CO), Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Steve Daines (R-MT), the Great American Outdoors Act legislates $2.8 billion toward land acquisition and conservation efforts via the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF).

The president will be joined by Vice President Mike Pence, Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, Ivanka Trump, Sens. Gardner and Daines and other lawmakers.

President Trump called the Great American Outdoors Act "the most significant investment" in our national parks since the administration of former President Teddy Roosevelt:

In a rare moment of bipartisan unity, the Great American Outdoors Act is one of the most significant conservation packages ever signed into law.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

NYC Health Commissioner to De Blasio: Your COVID Response Sucks, So I'm Outta Here.
Matt Vespa
Here We Go: 2020 Democratic Platform Embraces 'Structural Reform' Power Grab on the Judiciary
Guy Benson
Explosion Desolates East Beirut
Micaela Burrow
Portland Man Who Injured U.S. Marshal With a Bomb Has Been Arrested
Katie Pavlich

NY GOP Reacts to Judge's Ruling on Mail-In Ballots
Cortney O'Brien
Hypocrisy on Parade: De Blasio Painted BLM Murals Without Permit, Demands Others Go Through 'Process'
Alex Corey
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular