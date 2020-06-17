Senate Passes Bipartisan 'Great American Outdoors Act' to Protect Public Lands

The Senate passed the bipartisan Great American Outdoors Act on Wednesday as both Republicans and Democrats came together in defense of the environment. The bill legislates $2.8 billion to conservation efforts, recreation and maintenance of national parks.

The landmark Great American Outdoors Act was spearheaded by Sens. Cory Gardner (R-CO), Steve Daines (R-MT) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) in a rare moment of bipartisan unity. The legislation passed by a vote of 73-25.

Passed, 73-25: Cal. #75, H.R.1957, the legislative vehicle for The Great American Outdoors Act, as amended. — Senate Cloakroom (@SenateCloakroom) June 17, 2020

Break: The Senate votes 73-25 to pass the Great American Outdoors Act, a sweeping conservation package that puts billions of dollars toward maintenance backlogs in public parks and land acquisition.



Senators applaud. It now goes to the House. — Zach C. Cohen (@Zachary_Cohen) June 17, 2020

? PASSED



The Great American Outdoors Act has passed the United States Senate with strong bipartisan support.



Our public lands tell the story of America, and this important legislation ensures they are protected + preserved for future generations to enjoy.



?????? pic.twitter.com/UWk9ZfMKnN — Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) June 17, 2020

Thank you to our Ranking Member @Sen_JoeManchin for his leadership & tireless work in getting the Great American Outdoors Act across the finish line!



As he said earlier,"This is truly historic a achievement & will be one of the most significant conservation bills ever enacted." https://t.co/xPczbZWLVw — SenateEnergyDems (@EnergyDems) June 17, 2020

The legislation heads to Speaker Pelosi.