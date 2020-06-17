Senate Passes Bipartisan 'Great American Outdoors Act' to Protect Public Lands

National Park Service

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Jun 17, 2020 1:10 PM
Source: AP Photo/Julio Cortez

The Senate passed the bipartisan Great American Outdoors Act on Wednesday as both Republicans and Democrats came together in defense of the environment. The bill legislates $2.8 billion to conservation efforts, recreation and maintenance of national parks. 

The landmark Great American Outdoors Act was spearheaded by Sens. Cory Gardner (R-CO), Steve Daines (R-MT) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) in a rare moment of bipartisan unity. The legislation passed by a vote of 73-25.

The legislation heads to Speaker Pelosi.

