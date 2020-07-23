Sen. Schumer: President Trump's Crack-Down on Violence is 'Un-American'

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) voiced their opposition to President Trump’s plan to send federal agents to cities facing unrest and violence on Thursday. President Trump said that protecting the American people was his “first duty:”

“We'll work every single day to restore public safety, protect our nation's children and bring violent perpetrators to justice...we have no choice but to get involved,” the president said. “My first duty as President is to protect the American people.”

Speaker Pelosi called the law enforcement officers being sent to cities as “stormtroopers” and Sen. Schumer deemed the president’s action as “un-American:”

The law enforcement officers being deployed to cities are not "storm troopers" as Speaker Pelosi says, but rather federal agents enforcing the law. The negligence of Democratic mayors nationwide completely justifies the president's action to restore law and order and crack down on violence.