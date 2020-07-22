It's On: Trump Officially Announces Additional Federal Agents are Headed to Chicago, Elsewhere

Speaking from the White House Wednesday afternoon, President Trump announced a surge of federal law enforcement officers to a number of cities across the country, including Chicago, to work with local officers on combatting out of control, violent crime.

"Today, I'm announcing a surge of federal law enforcement into American communities plagued by violent crime. We'll work every single day to restore public safety, protect our nation's children and bring violent perpetrators to justice. We've been doing it and you've been seeing what's happening all around the country. We've just started this process and frankly, we have no choice but to get involved," Trump said about the expansion of Operation Legend, which started in Kansas City, Missouri. "My first duty as President is to protect the American people, and today I am taking action to fulfill that sacred obligation...to those crying for justice and crying for help, help is on its way."

"I'm proud to stand with you in this struggle," he continued. "I'm proud to fight by your side to deliver a better future for the citizens of every race, color and creed. As soon as the cities call to ask for help we will be there in full force and will stop this horrible situation very quickly, but in the meantime we're doing something that's going to have an impact."

Operation Legend was named after LeGend Taliferro, a four year old boy who was murdered while sleeping at home.

According to the White House, over 100 assets and agents from the FBI, U.S. Marshal Service, DEA and ATF will be deployed to combat crime.

"It's important to stress that the operations we are talking about are the standard, anti-crime fighting activities we have been carrying out around the country for decades. We will be adding federal agents to the task forces. These are street agents, they are investigators who will be working to solve murders and to take down the violent gangs. They'll be working shoulder to shoulder with our state and local colleagues," Attorney General Bill Barr added. "This is a different kind of operation obviously than the tactical teams we use to defend against riots and mob violence and we are going to continue to confront mob violence, but the operations we are discussing today are very different. They are classic crime fighting."

