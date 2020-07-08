Sen. Perdue Hits the Airwaves With Ads Focused on Police Reform and Patriotism

Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) hit the airwaves with his first television ads ahead of his November re-election battle. The Georgia Republican faces a progressive challenger, Jon Ossoff, as Democrats hope to flip the seat.

Sen. Perdue's first ad, dubbed “Justice,” zeroes-in on systemic reform, while standing firm against the movement to “defund the police.” Ossoff refuses to take a stance on the effort, but said that funding for law enforcement departments that violate his standard for use of force should be “on the line.”

Sen. Perdue is a staunch supporter of the JUSTICE Act, a monumental piece of police reform legislation that Democrats blocked, and points to de-escalation training, body cameras and “real police reform:”

“Do we need police reform? Absolutely. But is defunding the police the answer? Absolutely not. Our officers need to look more like the communities they serve,” Sen. Perdue says. “De-escalation training is a must. Body cameras would help. Real police reform will make all of our neighborhoods safer and ensure justice for all. We need to put politics aside and get this done.”





The incumbent GOP senator’s second ad exposes the tangible threat to American patriotism in the mainstream that is posed by left-wing radicals, including Ossoff:

“Contrary to what the radical left is saying, America has been, and still is the greatest country in the world,” he says. “We are the shining city on the hill. Many Americans have died defending it. Now it’s up to us to protect what the rest of the world envies: Economic opportunity for everybody. Limited government. Individual liberty. I will not let Jon Ossoff destroy the American dream for our children and our grandchildren.”





Sen. Perdue prides himself as Georgia’s “original outsider” and does not take his re-election bid lightly. Ossoff is bolstered by outside money and perpetuates the far-left agenda within the Democratic Party, but the Republican incumbent is poised to hold his seat; Cook Political Report rates the race as “Lean Republican.”