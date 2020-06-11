Nancy Pelosi

'A Disgrace of Incompetence or a Disgrace by Intention:' Pelosi Weighs in On Democrat-Led Voting Chaos in Georgia

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jun 11, 2020 12:05 PM
  Share   Tweet
'A Disgrace of Incompetence or a Disgrace by Intention:' Pelosi Weighs in On Democrat-Led Voting Chaos in Georgia

Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Speaker Pelosi weighed in on the voting chaos that occurred in Georgia’s primary elections this week, during her weekly press conference. The Peach State experienced widespread election-day madness, concentrated around Atlanta, with long wait times, broken machines and poll workers unfamiliar with procedure. In some cases, voting machines were absent from polling locations. 

Speaker Pelosi characterized the madness as “either a disgrace of incompetence or a disgrace by intention,” and immediately pinned the blame on Republicans:

Though Democrats immediately pushed their evergreen “voter suppression” narrative, in an attempt to place blame on Republicans for logistical failures, Georgia’s voting chaos is at the hands of Democrats. 

A large part of the chaos can be attributed to COVID-19, which caused typical polling places to opt-out of participation. As Georgia’s Statewide Voting Implementation Manager, Gabriel Sterling, pointed out, many counties that experienced issues collapsed polling places into “mega-precincts,” against the advice of state officials, which created impossibly long lines. Indeed, procedural decisions are made at the county level. Local officials are tasked with determining polling locations, while also hiring and training poll workers. The counties that experienced logistical issues with voting are overwhelmingly run by Democrats, as Sterling told CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Tuesday:

“In those counties where people tend to vote Democrats, are run by Democrats, and they're the ones that set the elections boards, they’re the ones who hire the staff.”

The “voter suppression” narrative is a favorite of Democrats, used as an attempt to frame Republicans as opposed to voting rights, but in the case of Georgia’s primary, Democratic leadership deserves credit for the chaos.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Surprise, Surprise: The Charge to Defund Police Is Loaded With Hypocrisy
Ellie Bufkin
Outrage Mob: With Tensions Running High, Cancel Culture Is Spinning Dangerously Out of Control
Guy Benson
Baltimore Mayoral Race: Ex-Mayor Convicted of Embezzlement Could Replace Former Mayor Booted for Fraud
Matt Vespa
UCLA Professor Suspended and Is Under Police Protection After Not Canceling Finals for Black Students
Leah Barkoukis

Sen. Tim Scott Has a Message for Those Who Think He's Nothing More Than the 'Token' Black Conservative
Cortney O'Brien
The Second Act of the Flynn Case Has Begun...and It's a Total Circus
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Lisa Benson
View Cartoon
Most Popular