Jamie Raskin's Low Opinion of Women
Jeffries Calls Citizenship Proof ‘Voter Suppression’ as Majority of Americans Back Voter ID

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | February 08, 2026 5:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-NY, claims that requiring proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections is voter suppression. 

Even when shown polls that many Democrats also support voter ID in elections nationwide, Jeffries doubled down on talking points. 

"We know that states are the ones empowered to conduct elections. And every state should be allowed to decide the best way to proceed to ensure that there’s a free and fair election in New York.” “What Republicans are trying to do is engage in clear and blatant voter suppression.”


The video follows Georgia Democrat Sen. Jon Ossoff forcing attendees in Atlanta to verify their identity with a government ID. 

Amid the conversation of requiring an ID to vote, many shared on social media an old clip of Kamala Harris answering a similar question. 

“I don’t think that we should underestimate what that could mean, because in some people’s minds, that means, well, you’re going to have to xerox or photocopy your ID to send it in to prove you are who you are. Well, there are a whole lot of people, especially people who live in rural communities, there’s no Kinkos, there’s no OfficeMax near them. People have to understand that when we’re talking about voter ID laws, be clear about who you have in mind and what would be required of them to prove who they are. 

“Of course, people have to prove who they are. But not in a way that makes it almost impossible for them to prove who they are.” 

At least one Democrat lawmaker, U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, of Pennsylvania, said that requiring voter ID to vote is common sense. 

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump described the nation's elections as "rigged." He called for voter ID and proof of citizenship to vote, and restricting mail-in ballots except for illness, disability, military, or travel, he posted on Truth Social 



