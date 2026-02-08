Jeffries Calls Citizenship Proof ‘Voter Suppression’ as Majority of Americans Back Voter ID

U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-NY, claims that requiring proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections is voter suppression.

Even when shown polls that many Democrats also support voter ID in elections nationwide, Jeffries doubled down on talking points.

"We know that states are the ones empowered to conduct elections. And every state should be allowed to decide the best way to proceed to ensure that there’s a free and fair election in New York.” “What Republicans are trying to do is engage in clear and blatant voter suppression.”

Bash: 71% of Democrats support voter ID. Why are they wrong?"



Jeffries: "Republicans are trying to engage in clear and blatant voter suppression."



Bash: But Virginia has voter ID and Democrats won very handily?



Jeffries: "What Donald Trump wants to do is steal the election." pic.twitter.com/JuAAQqOfav — CJ Pearson (@Cjpearson) February 8, 2026

This is day 39 of asking @LeaderJohnThune to pass the SAVE Act.



▪️85% of white Americans support voter ID



▪️82% of Latino Americans support voter ID



▪️76% of black Americans support voter ID pic.twitter.com/Nx7DYudeog — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) February 8, 2026





Hakeem has nothing but auto-pilot, phoned in messaging.



What a deeply uninspiring leader. https://t.co/zGIdhs46el — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) February 8, 2026

The video follows Georgia Democrat Sen. Jon Ossoff forcing attendees in Atlanta to verify their identity with a government ID.

Amid the conversation of requiring an ID to vote, many shared on social media an old clip of Kamala Harris answering a similar question.

“I don’t think that we should underestimate what that could mean, because in some people’s minds, that means, well, you’re going to have to xerox or photocopy your ID to send it in to prove you are who you are. Well, there are a whole lot of people, especially people who live in rural communities, there’s no Kinkos, there’s no OfficeMax near them. People have to understand that when we’re talking about voter ID laws, be clear about who you have in mind and what would be required of them to prove who they are.

“Of course, people have to prove who they are. But not in a way that makes it almost impossible for them to prove who they are.”

Huh 🤨? Is this a joke? pic.twitter.com/tneJHW4jwB — Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) February 8, 2026

At least one Democrat lawmaker, U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, of Pennsylvania, said that requiring voter ID to vote is common sense.

🚨 BREAKING: Sen. John Fetterman just DEMANDED VOTER ID — infuriating Democrats



“And now me, as a Democrat, I do not believe that it’s unreasonable to show I.D. just to vote!” 💯



Common sense.



PASS THE SAVE AMERICA ACT! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/NYm5iDatVa — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 8, 2026

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump described the nation's elections as "rigged." He called for voter ID and proof of citizenship to vote, and restricting mail-in ballots except for illness, disability, military, or travel, he posted on Truth Social

It’s ALARMING that most developed countries require VOTER ID—but the United States does not.



Requiring VOTER ID is COMMON SENSE.



PASS the SAVE America Act NOW. pic.twitter.com/HDtuoCDzps — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) February 6, 2026





