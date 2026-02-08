A Few Simple Snarky Rules to Make Life Better
Texas Democrat Goes Viral After Pitting Whites Against Minorities

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | February 08, 2026 12:30 PM
Texas State Democrat Representative Gene Wu, who was born in China, went viral over the weekend for comments targeting America’s white citizenry.

“I always tell people that the day that the Latino, African-American, Asian, and other communities realize that they share the same oppressor, is the day we start winning,” Wu said. “Because we are the majority in this country now. We have the ability to take over this country and to do what is needed for everyone, and to make things fair. But the problem is that our communities are divided, they’re completely divided.”

"Take over this country" and "do what is needed" don't exactly paint a pretty picture of what Wu could want from his idyllic America.  

This isn’t a view that Wu has kept secret. He has routinely labeled whites as “oppressors” who he labels as “racist” to make them uncomfortable so that they will bend to the will of ethnic minorities, and it’s a growing trend on the Left that has some left-wing commentators worried about the future of their party.

After his comments surfaced, conservatives called for Wu to be denaturalized and deported.

Wu notably fought against the Texan effort to restrict nationals from China, Iran, and North Korea from being able to purchase land in the state.

