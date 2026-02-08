Texas Democrat Goes Viral After Pitting Whites Against Minorities

Texas State Democrat Representative Gene Wu, who was born in China, went viral over the weekend for comments targeting America’s white citizenry.

Rep. Gene Wu (D) goes mask off:



"Non-whites share the same oppressor and we are the majority now. We can take over this country." pic.twitter.com/CrxsPqlkLI — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 8, 2026

Advertisement

“I always tell people that the day that the Latino, African-American, Asian, and other communities realize that they share the same oppressor, is the day we start winning,” Wu said. “Because we are the majority in this country now. We have the ability to take over this country and to do what is needed for everyone, and to make things fair. But the problem is that our communities are divided, they’re completely divided.”

"Take over this country" and "do what is needed" don't exactly paint a pretty picture of what Wu could want from his idyllic America.

This isn’t a view that Wu has kept secret. He has routinely labeled whites as “oppressors” who he labels as “racist” to make them uncomfortable so that they will bend to the will of ethnic minorities, and it’s a growing trend on the Left that has some left-wing commentators worried about the future of their party.

Turns out that Gene Wu appears to regularly use the trick of calling opponents “racists” to shut them up. https://t.co/1Y6g3QcRHQ pic.twitter.com/PfrwXkGWYv — JLaw (@yoopermomma) February 8, 2026

Basically, what Gene Wu says https://t.co/MYwCd4kn4Y — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) February 8, 2026

After his comments surfaced, conservatives called for Wu to be denaturalized and deported.

Denaturalize and deport Gene Wu https://t.co/twFnJMgYEN — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) February 8, 2026

Wu notably fought against the Texan effort to restrict nationals from China, Iran, and North Korea from being able to purchase land in the state.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

Help us continue to report the truth about what 77 million patriots voted for by joining Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.