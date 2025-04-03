Sen. Bernie Moreno Had the Perfect Response to CNN Host's Questions About Trump's...
Tipsheet

Will the Liberal Media Cover This Horrific Crime Story?

Mia Cathell
Mia Cathell | April 03, 2025 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

A high school football star was stabbed in the heart allegedly by another Texas teen at a track meet Wednesday morning.

17-year-old Karmelo Sincere Anthony is accused of killing Austin Metcalf, 17, around 10 a.m. at the sporting event, a track-and-field championship involving several Dallas-area schools in Frisco, Texas.

Metcalf, a junior at Memorial High School, was in the stands when he was fatally stabbed following an altercation over a seat.

Anthony, a student from Frisco's neighboring Centennial High School, allegedly attacked Metcalf after he was told that he was sitting in the wrong spot. Witnesses say Anthony drew a knife and stabbed Metcalf, leaving him to die in his twin brother's arms.

Hunter Metcalf, who was born a few minutes after Austin, recounted watching in horror as his brother bled out.

"I tried to whip around as fast as I could," a choked-up Hunter told local WFAA. "I looked at my brother, and I'm not going to talk about the rest. I tried to help him."

Hunter had frantically attempted to stop the bleeding but couldn't save his identical twin in time. "They had to yank me off him," Hunter said.

According to Hunter, Anthony was sitting under their school's tent. They asked him to move, Hunter recalled, and then Anthony got aggressive, telling them, "Make me move." Austin grabbed Anthony's backpack in response, and the situation quickly escalated.

Hunter called the slaying "senseless" and questioned why someone would kill "just over that little argument."

Anthony was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, the Frisco Police Department announced.

He is currently in custody at Collin County Jail on a $1 million bond.

In an appearance on Fox News, the slain 11th grader's father Jeff Metcalf insisted that "this was not a race thing."

"I want to clarify something right off the start because I've already heard some rumors and gossip," an emotional Jeff told "America Reports" co-anchor John Roberts. "This was not a race thing. This was not a political thing [...] Do not turn this into a racial thing. It was not."

While discussing the circumstances surrounding his son's stabbing death, the grieving parent asked the public not to "politicize" the tragedy. "This person made a bad choice, and it affected both his family and my family forever," Jeff said.

Jeff Metcalf has since started a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the funeral arrangements for Austin. According to the family's fundraising page, Austin was a star student with a 4.0 GPA, recently voted his team's MVP, and had hoped to play football in college.

