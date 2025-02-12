Noem Claws Back FEMA Funding Sent to Illegals in New York
A Dem Rep Tried to Be Edgy in Attacking Trump. The Phrasing Was a Disaster.

Mia Cathell
Mia Cathell  |  February 12, 2025 2:00 PM
Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) isn't the only Democrat lawmaker with sex on her mind.

During a massive rally Tuesday in front of the U.S. Capitol, an Oregon congresswoman apparently called on hundreds of her fellow Democrats to "f**k" President Donald Trump.

"I am going to tell you that we do have to. I don't swear in public very well, but we have to f**k Trump!" Rep. Maxine Dexter (D-OR) urged in Freudian fashion before an assembly of American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) members, who were protesting the Trump administration's overhaul of the federal workforce.

Dexter added: "Please don't tell my children that I just did that."

Following Dexter's profane rallying cry, Rep. Janice Schakowsky (D-IL) seemingly tried to temper the "Save the Civil Service" protest's overall tone.

"We are going to beat—I was going to say 'f**k,' but no. I'm not going to say that," Schakowsky said. "We are going to beat and we're going to pull [Trump] down."

Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI), however, joined in on cursing Trump out.

"F**k Donald Trump," Pocan declared, adding, "and Elon Musk!"

Last week, as a newly sworn-in freshman representative, Dexter introduced her first bill, the "Stop Musk Act," which seeks to safeguard federal employees against Elon Musk's gutting of wasteful government activity. The bill would prohibit retaliatory actions toward any federal worker who tries to resist Musk's "unconstitutional efforts" or circumvent his "hostile takeover."

"It's not what I had on my bingo card, but it's definitely what is needed right now," Dexter reportedly said of the legislation. "And it's absolutely in response to my constituents. Over 1,000 of them have called and specifically talked about Elon Musk needing to be stopped this week."

Dexter vowed via press release that she would utilize "every legislative, judicial, and public pressure tactic" to stop Musk's "grotesque seizure of critical government agencies." This "multi-front battle will be fought in the courts, the halls of Congress, and the public sphere," she said.

"The world's richest man should not have the power to unilaterally dismantle the federal government and the critical services it provides Oregonians," the congresswoman concluded. "Federal employees are at the forefront of fighting Elon Musk's power grab, and we must protect them."

According to The Oregon Capital Chronicle, Dexter has acknowledged that her legislative proposal has next to no chance of passing in the GOP-controlled House, as Democrats are struggling to strike back with a coherent message.

In addition to Dexter's vulgar remarks on Capitol Hill, anti-Trump activists awkwardly sang a series of songs acapella in protest of the ongoing crackdown.

"We'll fight against DOGE. We'll fight Elon Musk," union leaders bellowed to the melody of "Battle Hymn of the Republic."

Earlier in the month, a CNN panel had to hold back laughter after watching a montage of protesting Democrats, including a clip of Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) holding hands outside the U.S. Treasury Department headquarters while chanting, "We will win! We won't rest!"

Liberal late-night host Jimmy Kimmel also played the soundbite on his show.

"Oh, we are so f**ked," Kimmel remarked. "We are doomed."

