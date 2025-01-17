New Video Shows LAFD Warning the City About Karen Bass' Cuts 21 Days...
Tipsheet

Did Anyone Else Catch Mazie Hirono's Creepy and Outlandish Question for Doug Burgum Yesterday?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 17, 2025 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

 Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) was already insufferable during these hearings, asking the dumbest questions to the point where they helped Trump’s nominees. It was unnecessary, too, since every single one is likely to be confirmed. Pete Hegseth has the votes, as do Marco Rubio, John Ratcliffe, and Scott Bessent, who are all going to get the nod. It’s over, Mazie.  

But she has her part to play, which is that of an attack dog, even though she’s more like the brain-damaged horse on Family Guy:

 

Hirono has her DNC talking points to get into the record. I wish I could continue saying we should let the special kid do her thing, but yesterday was out of control. Hirono has a sexual assault obsession. If not, it’s the worst attack and the most poorly executed character assassination ever. During the confirmation hearing for Doug Burgum, who Donald Trump nominated to be our next secretary of the interior, Hirono asked if he raped anybody:

Hirono is blind, deaf, and dumb. I’m not a doctor, but what the hell is this, lady?

Get a grip.

I mean, she's hopeless. If you never caught Mazie on the dais, count yourself lucky.

