Here's What Trump Said to a GOP Rep That Led to Him Changing...
VIP
Did You Miss Sen. Kennedy Ripping NBC News During Presser on the Nola...
This Dem Had a Meltdown When the House Speakership Vote Didn't Devolve Into...
ESPN Did a Very...ESPN Thing at the Start of the Allstate Sugar Bowl
After This Development on the Tesla Cybertruck Bomber, Watch the Media Be All...
Justice Department Indicts Former US Soldier for Trying to Join Hezbollah
Thomas Massie & Juan Merchan: Two Peas in a Pod
Surgeon General Issues Advisory About Alcohol
The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Will Succeed
VIP
Joe Biden Secretly Releases First Guantanamo Bay Detainee
Washington Democrat Accidentally Sent 'Radical' Tax Plan to Entire Senate
Biden to Ban Oil, Gas Leases for 20 Years In Nevada, Weeks Before...
Did You Catch This Influencer Featured on ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve?’
The West Does Not Even Know That It Is Committing Suicide
Tipsheet

Outrage Erupts as Biden Awards Nation’s Highest Honor to Democrat Elites

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 04, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Social media erupted after outgoing President Joe Biden announced several awards to elite Democrat socialites and politicians rather than true Americans who deserve to be appreciated.

Advertisement

On Saturday, Biden announced that he would award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to twice failed Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and left-wing billionaire George Soros. The award is the nation’s highest civilian honor. 

According to the White House, the award is “presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors.” 

The White House said that the candidates who received the awards, including Soros and Clinton, are “great leaders because they are good people who have made extraordinary contributions to their country and the world.”

Billionaire Elon Musk, head of President-elect Donald Trump’s newly created Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, called Biden’s actions a travesty.

He shared a clip of himself on Joe Rohan’s podcast in which he described Soros as being someone who “fundamentally hates humanity.” 

Recommended

Here's What Trump Said to a GOP Rep That Led to Him Changing His Speakership Vote Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Musk also once called Soros a “misanthropic” who  claims to be doing “good but actually he is tearing down the fabric of society."

Others also blasted Biden’s move of giving the nation’s greatest honor to those who want to destroy this country. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What Trump Said to a GOP Rep That Led to Him Changing His Speakership Vote Matt Vespa
Washington Democrat Accidentally Sent 'Radical' Tax Plan to Entire Senate Sarah Arnold
Law Professor Nails Why Judge Merchan Is Sentencing Trump on January 10 Matt Vespa
This Dem Had a Meltdown When the House Speakership Vote Didn't Devolve Into Chaos Matt Vespa
Thomas Massie & Juan Merchan: Two Peas in a Pod Tom Tradup
The West Does Not Even Know That It Is Committing Suicide Alan Joseph Bauer

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's What Trump Said to a GOP Rep That Led to Him Changing His Speakership Vote Matt Vespa
Advertisement