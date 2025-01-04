Outrage Erupts as Biden Awards Nation’s Highest Honor to Democrat Elites

Social media erupted after outgoing President Joe Biden announced several awards to elite Democrat socialites and politicians rather than true Americans who deserve to be appreciated.

On Saturday, Biden announced that he would award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to twice failed Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and left-wing billionaire George Soros. The award is the nation’s highest civilian honor.

According to the White House, the award is “presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors.”

The White House said that the candidates who received the awards, including Soros and Clinton, are “great leaders because they are good people who have made extraordinary contributions to their country and the world.”

Billionaire Elon Musk, head of President-elect Donald Trump’s newly created Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, called Biden’s actions a travesty.

He shared a clip of himself on Joe Rohan’s podcast in which he described Soros as being someone who “fundamentally hates humanity.”

A travesty that Biden is giving Soros the Medal of Freedom https://t.co/LGvGe8kqKE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 4, 2025

Musk also once called Soros a “misanthropic” who claims to be doing “good but actually he is tearing down the fabric of society."

Others also blasted Biden’s move of giving the nation’s greatest honor to those who want to destroy this country.

Biden has cheapened everything that was once considered sacred. — Dr. Carol M. Swain (@carolmswain) January 4, 2025

At this point i wouldn’t be surprised if he pardoned osama bin Laden, invited the Boston bomber for dinner, and awarded Diddy and Epstein baby-sitter of the year



Like… what?! — Arthur MacWaters (@ArthurMacwaters) January 4, 2025

Agreed it is a travesty. Biden will be know for being a true crook — Tony (@Tonytextme) January 4, 2025