Washington Democrat Accidentally Sent 'Radical' Tax Plan to Entire Senate

In a significant blunder, Washington State Democrats accidentally sent their "radical" tax plan to the entire Senate, sparking outrage from conservatives who argue the proposal will impose crippling taxes on American businesses and families. The plan, already facing heavy criticism for its far-left agenda, includes sweeping tax hikes that would further fuel inflation and drive up the cost of living for the upper chamber's members in Olympia. This latest misstep by Senate Democrats has only heightened concerns about their reckless spending agenda and their disregard for the financial well-being of everyday Americans.

Sen. Noel Frame (D-Seattle) mistakenly sent the email, intended for just Democrats, to Republicans. The email exposed the “2025 Revenue Options" through a PowerPoint presentation that revealed nine new or higher taxes Washington Senate Democrats are considering before the 2025 legislative session. These include possible tax cuts affecting the state’s upper-class corporations and residents. The email was quickly shared with reporters and included talking points for lawmakers to defend their plans to their constituents.

The email revealed a proposed 11 percent tax on ammunition and firearms, reclassifying storage unit rentals as a retail transaction and lifting the property tax levy lid for particular state residents. It also suggested using the terms "funding," "providing," and "ensuring" rather than "investing in [X]" when describing the “benefits” of tax hikes. The presentation also advised not to focus on the state’s “budget hole. "

The “Best way to talk taxes,” using a chart of do’s and don’ts for lawmakers, was also presented in the presentation, as well as advising them to center “the tax or talking in vague terms about ‘the economy’ or ‘education.’” The proposals also include higher taxes aimed at big corporations, including a statewide version of Seattle’s JumpStart tax on high salaries, a longstanding limit on state and local property tax collections, and a new tax on homes sold for more than $3 million.

Frame said the tax hike plans are not a sure agenda but just options for her colleagues as they prepare for the session. However, in her email, she wrote, “Let’s spread the tax policy love around!”

Washington Sen. Lynda Wilson (R-Vancouver) wasn’t surprised to see the plans her Democratic colleagues are considering.

“They have an insatiable appetite for more revenue, which is more taxes on more people,” she said. “Their mindset is that anyone making more money than them is a villain.”