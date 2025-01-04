Here's What Trump Said to a GOP Rep That Led to Him Changing...
VIP
Did You Miss Sen. Kennedy Ripping NBC News During Presser on the Nola...
This Dem Had a Meltdown When the House Speakership Vote Didn't Devolve Into...
ESPN Did a Very...ESPN Thing at the Start of the Allstate Sugar Bowl
After This Development on the Tesla Cybertruck Bomber, Watch the Media Be All...
Justice Department Indicts Former US Soldier for Trying to Join Hezbollah
Thomas Massie & Juan Merchan: Two Peas in a Pod
Surgeon General Issues Advisory About Alcohol
39 Bells Ring Out as Jimmy Carter's Weeklong Funeral Begins
VIP
Joe Biden Secretly Releases First Guantanamo Bay Detainee
Outrage Erupts as Biden Awards Nation’s Highest Honor to Democrat Elites
Washington Democrat Accidentally Sent 'Radical' Tax Plan to Entire Senate
Biden to Ban Oil, Gas Leases for 20 Years In Nevada, Weeks Before...
Did You Catch This Influencer Featured on ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve?’
Tipsheet

Senate Panel Secretly Investigates Allegations Against Pete Hegseth, Demands More Information

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 04, 2025 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth’s confirmation remains in jeopardy as the Senate panel quietly seeks additional information following damning sexual misconduct allegations made against him in 2017. The former Fox News host is now facing heightened scrutiny after new details emerged, prompting further investigation into his background and jeopardizing his chance to work alongside Trump. While Hegseth’s supporters argue that the accusations are baseless, the Senate committee’s decision to request more information signals that his confirmation could be far from certain, with some members voicing concerns over the potential implications of the allegations. As the confirmation process unfolds, all eyes are on the Senate panel’s next steps in a contentious and closely watched event.

Advertisement

According to communications, the Senate Armed Services Committee’s Secretary of Defense committee leaders, Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.),  are requesting to view documents from the Monterey County District Attorney's Office and Concerned Veterans for America, a group Hegseth previously led. They have also asked for more information regarding Hegseth’s financial records and tax returns relating to his time as CEO of Concerned Veterans for America. 

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), who is also part of the committee, wrote a letter saying that "in light of recent reports," he is asking "that prior to scheduling any confirmation hearing, the Committee ensure that Concerned Veterans of America (CVA) and the Veterans for Freedom (VFF) preserve and produce all financial records and correspondence, particularly concerning credit card transactions, relating to Peter Hegseth's tenure at these organizations to the Committee for review."

The allegations against Hegseth have created a serious hurdle for him, as he can afford to lose only the votes of three Senate Republicans when his confirmation comes up for a vote in the coming weeks. With pressure mounting from Republicans and Democrats, the accusations have given GOP senators pause. As the confirmation vote looms, many wonder whether the allegations, that have no sound evidence, will cost him the support he needs to secure the position. 

Hegseth has until Jan. 6 to provide the requested documents to the Senate Armed Services Committee, just over a week before his public confirmation hearing on Jan. 14.

Recommended

Here's What Trump Said to a GOP Rep That Led to Him Changing His Speakership Vote Matt Vespa
Advertisement

A 2017 police report says that an unidentified woman has claimed she was sexually assaulted after meeting Hegseth at a hotel bar in California. However, Hegseth has denied such accusations and has insisted that the encounter was consensual. No charges were filed, and Hegseth has vehemently defended his character, calling the claims unfounded. There is no additional evidence of the woman’s claim other than the report. 

Hegseth paid the woman as part of a settlement agreement, which he says was only done so out of fear his career would be ruined if her allegations were made public. 

Tags: TRUMP TRANSITION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What Trump Said to a GOP Rep That Led to Him Changing His Speakership Vote Matt Vespa
Washington Democrat Accidentally Sent 'Radical' Tax Plan to Entire Senate Sarah Arnold
Brace Yourselves for the Left’s Coming Rage J. T. Young
Law Professor Nails Why Judge Merchan Is Sentencing Trump on January 10 Matt Vespa
Outrage Erupts as Biden Awards Nation’s Highest Honor to Democrat Elites Sarah Arnold
This Dem Had a Meltdown When the House Speakership Vote Didn't Devolve Into Chaos Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's What Trump Said to a GOP Rep That Led to Him Changing His Speakership Vote Matt Vespa
Advertisement