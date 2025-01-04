Senate Panel Secretly Investigates Allegations Against Pete Hegseth, Demands More Information

President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth’s confirmation remains in jeopardy as the Senate panel quietly seeks additional information following damning sexual misconduct allegations made against him in 2017. The former Fox News host is now facing heightened scrutiny after new details emerged, prompting further investigation into his background and jeopardizing his chance to work alongside Trump. While Hegseth’s supporters argue that the accusations are baseless, the Senate committee’s decision to request more information signals that his confirmation could be far from certain, with some members voicing concerns over the potential implications of the allegations. As the confirmation process unfolds, all eyes are on the Senate panel’s next steps in a contentious and closely watched event.

According to communications, the Senate Armed Services Committee’s Secretary of Defense committee leaders, Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.), are requesting to view documents from the Monterey County District Attorney's Office and Concerned Veterans for America, a group Hegseth previously led. They have also asked for more information regarding Hegseth’s financial records and tax returns relating to his time as CEO of Concerned Veterans for America.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), who is also part of the committee, wrote a letter saying that "in light of recent reports," he is asking "that prior to scheduling any confirmation hearing, the Committee ensure that Concerned Veterans of America (CVA) and the Veterans for Freedom (VFF) preserve and produce all financial records and correspondence, particularly concerning credit card transactions, relating to Peter Hegseth's tenure at these organizations to the Committee for review."

The allegations against Hegseth have created a serious hurdle for him, as he can afford to lose only the votes of three Senate Republicans when his confirmation comes up for a vote in the coming weeks. With pressure mounting from Republicans and Democrats, the accusations have given GOP senators pause. As the confirmation vote looms, many wonder whether the allegations, that have no sound evidence, will cost him the support he needs to secure the position.

Hegseth has until Jan. 6 to provide the requested documents to the Senate Armed Services Committee, just over a week before his public confirmation hearing on Jan. 14.

A 2017 police report says that an unidentified woman has claimed she was sexually assaulted after meeting Hegseth at a hotel bar in California. However, Hegseth has denied such accusations and has insisted that the encounter was consensual. No charges were filed, and Hegseth has vehemently defended his character, calling the claims unfounded. There is no additional evidence of the woman’s claim other than the report.

Hegseth paid the woman as part of a settlement agreement, which he says was only done so out of fear his career would be ruined if her allegations were made public.