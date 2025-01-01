We Had Another Subway Attack in NYC
'A Horrific Act of Violence' Rocks New Orleans Hours After Ringing in 2025

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 01, 2025 7:30 AM
Matthew Hinton/The Advocate via AP

At least 10 people were killed and 30 injured in New Orleans, Louisiana, early Wednesday after a driver plowed a vehicle into a crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street.

"There has been a mass casualty incident on Canal and Bourbon Street. Get yourself away from the area," NOLA Ready said on X. 

The driver reportedly exited the vehicle and fired a weapon after hitting the crowd. A large police presence was reported at the scene. [...]

"The 8th District is currently working a mass casualty incident involving a vehicle that drove into a large crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street," city officials said. 

The NOLA City website states 30 injured patients have been transported by NOEMS and 10 fatalities. (Fox News)

WGNO reported the incident took place at 3:15 a.m. 

"A horrific act of violence took place on Bourbon Street earlier this morning," Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said in a statement. "Please join Sharon and I in praying for all the victims and first responders on scene. I urge all near the scene to avoid the area."


Editor's Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated with additional information. 

Tags: MURDER MASS SHOOTING

