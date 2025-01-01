'A Horrific Act of Violence' Rocks New Orleans Hours After Ringing in 2025

At least 10 people were killed and 30 injured in New Orleans, Louisiana, early Wednesday after a driver plowed a vehicle into a crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street.

"There has been a mass casualty incident on Canal and Bourbon Street. Get yourself away from the area," NOLA Ready said on X.

NOLAREADY: There has been a mass casualty incident on Canal and Bourbon Street. Get yourself away from the area. Visit https://t.co/AyuRn38guC for details. — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) January 1, 2025

The driver reportedly exited the vehicle and fired a weapon after hitting the crowd. A large police presence was reported at the scene. [...] "The 8th District is currently working a mass casualty incident involving a vehicle that drove into a large crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street," city officials said. The NOLA City website states 30 injured patients have been transported by NOEMS and 10 fatalities. (Fox News)

BREAKING UPDATE FROM NEW ORLEANS: Witnesses told @CBSNews reporter Kati Weis that a truck crashed into a crowd on Bourbon Street at high speed, and then the driver got out and started firing a weapon, with police returning fire. @WWLTV reports "at least 10 dead." pic.twitter.com/Aj7ZAjxgM8 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 1, 2025

🚨🇺🇸WITNESSES DESCRIBED HORRIFIC SCENES IN NEW ORLEANS ATTACK



One person who said they witnessed the incident described it as the “most horrific thing I’ve ever seen.”



They said they saw a “truck crashing through the barricades” before seeing it “run into a crowd” and “people… https://t.co/fVy3RIXxHb pic.twitter.com/UOGHrJd9mW — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 1, 2025

WGNO reported the incident took place at 3:15 a.m.

"A horrific act of violence took place on Bourbon Street earlier this morning," Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said in a statement. "Please join Sharon and I in praying for all the victims and first responders on scene. I urge all near the scene to avoid the area."

