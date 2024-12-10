Jordan Neely Protest Devolves Into Infighting

Monday night's "Justice for Jordan Neely" protest over Daniel Penny's acquittal devolved into infighting when a black woman interrupted the Black Lives Matter mob to tell off all the white activists assembled, many of them masked.

Advertisement

"I went to this trial. I watched the white people. I watched the non-black POCs [people of color] all say they were scared of Jordan," she said, as some rally-goers let out a collective "Mm-hmm" in agreement. The woman went on to note that a black witness had testified that he was not afraid of Neely hurting him on the train that day.

NOW: "Ya all white people here have work to do, stay the fuck outta black people's business," - a Black woman INTERRUPTS Jordan Neely protest against Daniel Penny as they marched through NYC Streets, "go in your neighborhood and do the anti-blackness work in there"



Video by… pic.twitter.com/iJbNER1rSo — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) December 10, 2024

"So we got a problem," she continued. "All the white people here have work to do. Stay the f**k outta black people's business! Go in your neighborhood and do the anti-blackness work in there."

She added, "I don't need your opinion! I don't need no Marxist bullsh*t! I can read black Marxism on my own!"

"Go in your own communities and correct this bullsh*t," the counter-protestor reiterated. "And stay out of our f*cking business!"

She said the white jurors, in particular, "didn't give a f*ck about what they heard on the [witness] stand."

"Jordan Neely approached no one," she claimed. "Daniel Penny dropped him where he stood."

According to on-the-ground FreedomNews.TV footage, BLM protestors marched through the streets of New York City, chanting "No Justice, No Peace," in the wake of a Manhattan jury finding Penny not guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the death of Jordan Neely.

NOW: "No Justice No Peace!" Daniel Penny Protest March through NYC STREETS.



Protesters gathered in Washington Square Park and marched across Manhattan demanding justice for the death of Jordan Kneely, after today acquittal of Daniel Penny



Video by @olgafe_images @FreedomNTV… pic.twitter.com/hnNS1Ba6wv — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) December 10, 2024

As Katie covered, ahead of the march, local BLM leader Hawk Newsome issued a violent threat in response to Penny's not-guilty verdict, saying outside the courthouse: "We need some black vigilantes. People wanna jump up and choke us and kill us for being loud? How about we do the same when they attempt to oppress us?"

Advertisement

New York BLM Leader: “People want to…kill us for being loud? How about we do the same…” pic.twitter.com/NGO3fRZaoe — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 9, 2024

In addition to Newsome's calls for violence and vigilantism, BLM activists also vowed the city would "hear us f**king tonight," implying riots were in the works.

"Y'all gonna get your money's worth tonight motherf**kers," declared a Justice for Jordan Neely protestor.