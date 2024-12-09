Of Course the Associated Press Reported the Daniel Penny Verdict This Way
BLM Activists Issue Threats After Penny Verdict

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 09, 2024 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

As Mia covered Monday morning, Daniel Penny was found not guilty of criminally negligent homicide. In other words, Penny's actions to subdue longtime criminal Jordan Neely -- who was threatening to kill people riding the New York City subway in May 2023 -- were self defense. 

In the aftermath of the verdict, Black Lives Matter activists took to the cameras to call for vigilantism and violence against white people. 

"We need some black vigilantes. People wanna jump up and choke us and kill us for being loud? How about we do the same?" BLM New York founder Hawke Newsome said. "I'm tired. I know you all are looking at us and saying, 'Go and march! Go and march!' No." 

Activists also vowed the city would "hear them tonight," implying riots were in the works. 

Is This What Drove the Alleged Healthcare CEO Killer to Commit Murder? Matt Vespa
Newsome has a history of calling for violence. In 2020, he threatened to "burn the country down" if BLM demands weren't met. 

“If this country doesn’t give us what we want then we will burn down the system and replace it. All right. And I could be speaking figuratively, I could be speaking literally. It’s a matter of interpretation," Newsome said during an interview with Fox News. 

