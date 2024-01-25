MTG Goes After Georgia DA's 'Secret Boyfriend' Prosecutor

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is hitting anti-Trump Democrat DA Fani Willis in the ethics department.

The GOP congresswoman filed a complaint Thursday morning with Georgia's State Ethics Commission against special prosecutor Nathan Wade, whom Willis had hired to spearhead the prosecution of former President Donald Trump in the "election interference" case. Wade and Willis were allegedly engaged in an "improper" and "clandestine" affair at the time of Wade's hiring.





I just filed a complaint with the Georgia ethics commission against DA Fani Willis’ alleged boyfriend Nathan Wade for potential violations of state law.https://t.co/AjtK1fZURQ — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 25, 2024

According to the ethics complaint filing shared with Fox News Digital, Greene wrote:

"Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis stands credibly accused of using Fulton County and federal COVID funds to pay her unqualified, secret boyfriend Nathan Wade—who has never tried a felony case—$250 per hour to collude with the Biden White House counsel and help Fani Willis bring unprecedented RICO felony charges against President Trump and 18 co-defendants."

"Willis allegedly paid her secret boyfriend a significantly higher hourly rate than another one of her special prosecutors who actually has significant experience," she continued. "And with the nearly $700,000 Wade has collected in government funds as one of Willis' special prosecutors, he has allegedly taken her on a luxury Caribbean cruise, a trip to Napa, and other lavish trips."

Greene asserted that Wade's law firm, Wade & Campbell, is a state vendor under the Georgia Campaign Finance Act and Wade is a lobbyist, as defined by the law, who's required to report his status before engaging in lobbying activities. "On information and belief, Respondent Wade began lobbying Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on behalf of Wade & Campbell Law Firm in 2021," Greene said, noting that Willis awarded the firm no-bid state contracts and paid Wade "excessive rates" for his work.

"So no wonder Nathan Wade refused to disclose his solicitation" of Willis, which "blossomed into a sweetheart deal for his law firm as Willis appointed Wade to be a special prosecutor in a thoroughly corrupt case against President Donald Trump," she said.

Alleging "serious violations" of state law, Greene argued that Wade should be investigated for failing to register as a lobbyist; submit monthly spending reports; and disclose gifts given to Willis, a public officer, that exceeded limits imposed on lobbyists.

Greene demanded the ethics commission to "immediately impose" a $10,000 fee for each report filed 45 (or more) days late.

"Had Wade done so as required by Georgia law, the public could and would have caught on to Willis' self-serving gambit to prosecute President Trump, win the adoration of the radical left, and finance an extravagant affair with Wade," Greene said.

For his alleged role in the "highly illicit scheme," Wade should be "fully prosecuted" under the Georgia Campaign Finance Act, "ensuring true justice for Georgians," the Georgia Republican said, adding that the act "requires that lobbyists report their efforts to sway the discretion of lawmakers, administrators, and district attorneys in the discharge of their duties. Registration and disclosure requirements shine light on the infamously crooked aims of lobbyists and hold accountable corrupt public officials."

The "public has a right to know who, or what, has influence over the officials employed by their tax dollars," Greene wrote.

Greene, a vocal Trump ally, previously filed a misconduct complaint against Willis, according to NBC News, asserting that her alleged extramarital relationship with Wade was an "obviously illegal conflict of interest." The Jan. 10 referral—submitted to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr—points to an "unlawful partisan pattern [...] to illegally politicize and weaponize her public office" against Trump ahead of the 2024 presidential election. If proven to be true, the GOP lawmaker wrote, "these actions reflect Fani Willis’ serious lawlessness, including potential violation of public oath" and Georgia statutes.

“Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene filed a complaint Wednesday alleging criminal misconduct by the Fulton County District Attorney prosecuting former President Donald Trump and his co-defendants in the Georgia election interference case.”



READ MORE: https://t.co/JjaB4nd6WL — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 10, 2024

After the affair allegations were lodged, the judge overseeing the Georgia case set a Feb. 15 hearing date to review the misconduct claims. Willis and Wade have yet to formally respond to the accusations, as calls mount for the couple's dismissal.