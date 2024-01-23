Here's What Trump Was Up to the Night Before the New Hampshire Primary
KJP Claims Biden Has Been to the Border. There's a Major Problem With...
Jim Harbaugh Was at March for Life Last Week
Joe Biden's Challenger to the Media: You're Asking Questions No One Gives a...
We Know Who Biden Really Wants As His VP
When We Look Back, This Event Is What Allowed Trump to Win the...
Dixville Notch Has Voted. Here's Who Won.
Democrats and Abortion: Bring It on
'Perfect Time to Switch the Characters': Two Classic Films Are About to Get...
Texas AG Responds After SCOTUS Sides With Biden Admin in Razor Wire Dispute
'Unsafe Environment' Forces Oakland's Profitable In-n-Out to Close
'Just Plain Wrong': UN Announces Which Conference Iran Will Preside Over This Spring
The Transcript for Testimony That Hunter Biden's 'Sugar Brother' Kevin Morris Provided Is...
Mark Cuban, Elon Musk, and the Question of Diversity Hiring in the NBA
Tipsheet

Uh Oh: A Key Fani Willis Ally Says Her Alleged Lover Should Step Down

Mia Cathell
Mia Cathell  |  January 23, 2024 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

A top Fani Willis ally is calling for the Fulton County district attorney's alleged lover Nathan Wade to step down from leading the prosecution of former President Donald Trump in the Georgia "election interference" case, as the snowballing affair allegations against the embattled Democrat D.A. are creating quite a salacious sideshow to what's supposed to be the main attraction.

Advertisement

High-profile lawyer Norm Eisen, formerly special counsel to the House Judiciary Committee majority for the first impeachment trial of Trump, said that Wade, whom Willis had hired on contract to be the Trump case's lead prosecutor allegedly while the two were in a romantic (and extramarital) relationship, should voluntarily step aside. It's the "wise thing to do," Eisen publicly advised.

Although he believes there's no legal basis to disqualify Wade, Eisen said the Willis-Wade scandal threatens to derail the case.

"The evidence is strong. The case is powerful. It's very likely to lead to conviction. And we mustn't lose time on the calendar given the paramount public interest in bringing that strong case to a speedy conclusion," Eisen told The Washington Post on Saturday.

The case is a ticking timebomb Trump's political opponents hope will explode prior to the 2024 presidential race's conclusion. The presiding judge has yet to schedule a trial date, though the prosecution sought one for August, ahead of the November election.

Recommended

We Know Who Biden Really Wants As His VP Matt Vespa
Advertisement

"If he were to come to me as ethics czar, as so many people did during my government tenure and since, I would tell him that no matter the law discretion is the better course of valor," Eisen added in legal analysis of the controversy offered to WaPo reporters.

Eisen thinks that a fling between a pair of prosecutors doesn't constitute a conflict of interest and doesn't trigger disqualification proceedings under Georgia law. However, he emphasized that the suspected conduct could violate Fulton County ethics policies.

Whereas, Eisen countered, Willis "must stay on the case," asserting to The Hill that she has "no legal obligation to step down."

"Their [Willis and Wade's] management of the case has been successful," Eisen said, embarking on a media tour over the weekend. "She was elected by the people of Fulton County to prosecute crimes, and this is a serious one that impacted her jurisdiction. So I not only think that she can remain, but I think that she must remain and continue working on the case.”

On Sunday, the Trump impeachment attorney told CNN's Jim Acosta: "There's a lot we don't know yet, but I think Mr. Wade should continue his service to the interests of justice [...] by considering whether or not the time has come to step away."

"‘Our attention has been distracted" by questions surrounding the unfolding scandal, Eisen said, urging the public's focus to return to getting this case before a jury, as Election Day rapidly approaches. "Speed things up! We got to get that to trial!"

Advertisement

Claims of the couple's "clandestine" affair surfaced after Trump co-defendant Mike Roman sought to have his criminal charges dismissed in a court filing accusing them of engaging in "improper" relations, thus rendering the indictment "fatally defective."

Tags: PRESIDENT TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Know Who Biden Really Wants As His VP Matt Vespa
'Perfect Time to Switch the Characters': Two Classic Films Are About to Get 'Diverse' Remakes Leah Barkoukis
The Transcript for Testimony That Hunter Biden's 'Sugar Brother' Kevin Morris Provided Is Here Rebecca Downs
Joe Biden's Challenger to the Media: You're Asking Questions No One Gives a S**t About Matt Vespa
Here's What Trump Was Up to the Night Before the New Hampshire Primary Katie Pavlich
Texas AG Responds After SCOTUS Sides With Biden Admin in Razor Wire Dispute Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
We Know Who Biden Really Wants As His VP Matt Vespa
Advertisement