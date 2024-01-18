It's Looking Worse for Fani Willis As Judge Orders Hearing on Misconduct Allegations

It's been a bad few weeks for Fulton County DA Fani Willis (D) in her case against former and potentially future President Donald Trump, and it looks like it could get worse. On Thursday, The Washington Post reported that Judge Scott McAfee, who is overseeing the case, has scheduled a hearing for February 15 about allegations Willis had an improper relationship with Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade. She must respond in writing by February 2.

A "bombshell" report recently came out alleging that Willis hired Wade to lead the RICO case into Trump and a slew of co-defendants for their actions to do with the 2020 election. One of the co-defendants, Michael Roman, wants the charges against him to be dismissed. There's also concerns to do with Willis colluding with Democrats to charge Trump and a misuse of funds. Members of Congress such as House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Reps. Cory Mills (R-FL) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) have made their thoughts that the matter needs to be looked into abundantly clear.

While Willis has yet to directly address the allegations, she did speak Sunday at the Big Bethel AME Church in Atlanta, Georgia. What comments she made were about race, as she also went after Greene. The remarks made about hiring other prosecutors, including John Floyd, have also been disputed.

"I appointed three special counsels, as is my right to do, paid them all the same hourly rate," Willis claimed on Sunday. However, according to documents obtained by The Daily Caller News Foundation, Floyd, who is an expert on RICO cases, was paid less.

The Washington Post touched upon the possible ramifications, noting that "Willis has declined to directly address the explosive accusations. McAfee’s order appears to be forcing her to do so in televised court proceedings, a development that could at the least be embarrassing for the district attorney and at worst derail the investigation completely."

The report also noted that the "hearing is slated to occur after a scheduled Jan. 31 hearing in Cobb County Superior Court over a motion to unseal records in Wade’s divorce case. [Roman attorney Ashleigh] Merchant has said she believes records in that case will substantiate her allegations of wrongdoing by Willis and Wade."

Willis' investigation falling apart isn't the only problem for Georgia Democrats. Just earlier on Thursday, Guy also highlighted how polls continue to show Trump is leading in the state in a hypothetical rematch from 2020 between him and President Joe Biden.