Tipsheet

MSNBC Hosts Utterly Melt Down Over Trump's NH Win

Mia Cathell
Mia Cathell  |  January 24, 2024 1:45 AM

The Democrat mouthpieces at MSNBC will need to be resuscitated in the morning after spending the entire evening of the New Hampshire primary weeping, seething, and soiling themselves over the unstoppable Donald Trump's second straight win.

During Trump's victory speech, MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, who was apoplectic when Trump swept the Iowa caucuses, cut into the audio feed, launching into a live "fact-checking" tirade. "This is what makes it hard to take him—his pronouncements—live."

MSNBC has made it a regular practice to not give Trump "an unfiltered live platform."

"There is a cost to us as a news organization of knowingly broadcasting untrue things," Maddow said earlier this month, announcing MSNBC's decision to cut away from live footage of the GOP frontrunner. "It is not out of spite," she claimed.

Maddow and Joy Reid, both Biden fangirls, laughably attempted to characterize Trump as a senile old man in decline.

Maddow claimed that Trump's remarks at his Monday night rally in Laconia were gaffe-filled.

"Best case scenario: Maybe lost his place in the teleprompter. Worst case scenario: Seemed to be slurring. Seemed to not be knowing what he was talking about. Ended up sort of spitting up a gobbledygook of words nobody knew..." Maddow said.

After Trump's Win in New Hampshire, The Liberal Media Suffered Another Meltdown
Misread a teleprompter? Slurred speech? Speaking nonsense? That sounds awfully familiar.

Nikki Haley's defeat prompted the left-wing network's talking heads to jump to her defense and strategize ways to keep her sinking campaign afloat, as she vowed to stay in the race. "If you're the donor class that wants Trump gone, you tell [Nikki Haley], 'Thug it out for a few months. I'm going to put some more money in your bank account,'" Joy Reid advised anti-Trump donors.

Rachel Maddow wannabe Alex Wagner, of course, played the race card 'cause how else can she secure her TV time on MSNBC:

"I mean, Donald Trump has already started going for the jugular with the birtherism stuff on Nikki Haley. It is going to be a bruising next month for this woman, who very clearly did not want to talk about being the daughter of immigrants, did not want to talk about being the governor who took the Confederate flag down from the state capitol in the wake of the Mother Emanuel shooting. This is all stuff that I think for the general election could be important data points for Haley. But, in a primary process where nativism and xenophobia and latent—if not explicit racism—have proven to be mana, I think it's gonna get really, really ugly."

It's not surprising who MSNBC is ostensibly rooting for given that a majority of Nikki Haley voters (70% undeclared) in New Hampshire are not registered Republicans, according to an exit poll, whereas it's "a complete reversal" for Trump (70% GOP registration) when comparing the two candidates. A CNN interview with an "independent" New Hampshire voter, an undeclared Democrat who cast his ballot for Nikki Haley in the primary but plans to vote for Joe Biden in the general election, explains the strategy explicitly: A vote for Haley is "a vote against Trump," and it would be "better" odds to have her face off with Biden.

MSNBC interviewed another "undeclared" New Hampshire voter with "a liberal-leaning ideology," who chose to "strategically" vote for Haley in hopes of undermining Trump's sway over the GOP. "I voted for Nikki Haley and it was certainly a strategic vote..." the Dartmouth College freshman told an MSNBC reporter. "A vote for Nikki Haley helps diminish Trump's influence in the RNC and their nomination..." That interview was "emblematic" of "so many conversations" MSNBC had throughout the day.

