MSNBC's Rachel Maddow Has a Total Meltdown About Trump's Historic Win in Iowa

If there is one thing that’s always entertaining, it’s the liberal host seething and fighting back tears while putting on a calm and composed face for the audience. Everyone at MSNBC was ripping shots and popping pills in between commercial breaks. Donald Trump won the Iowa Caucuses by the widest margin in history, 30 points, and clinching over 50 percent of the vote. The GOP base is riding with Trump, and this momentum is sure to carry into New Hampshire, which, despite propaganda by Nikki Haley’s camp, is also Trump country.

Advertisement

Trump’s Iowa win caused the panel on MSNBC to implode, especially Rachel Maddow, who took an academic approach to how this win symbolizes the United States’ push toward authoritarianism. She would know that the extreme right is ascending because she’s studied it.

JUST IN: Far-left MSNBC host Rachel Maddow has a meltdown after “fascist” Donald Trump’s solid performance in the Iowa caucuses.



lol.



“I don't mean to be again, too dark as you said on this, but if we are worried about the rise of authoritarianism in this country, we are… pic.twitter.com/F8HJEziWRz — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 16, 2024

MSNBC completely censored Trump's Iowa victory speech. Rachel Maddow claims:

"It's not out of spite, not a decision that we relish, it is a decision that we regularly revisit and, honestly, honestly, it is not an easy decision."

She falsely claims MSNBC takes care not to air lies pic.twitter.com/bRV0p6qm8D — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 16, 2024

Joy Reid: Iowa is “overrepresented by white Christians.” pic.twitter.com/NzTgCsFOT5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 16, 2024





I always know how well Trump is doing by how suicidal the MSNBC panel is — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) January 16, 2024

Please remind me, Rachel, whose side is working to remove candidates of the opposing party from ballots. Which side weaponized the Department of Justice to prosecute the political rivals of the Democratic Party? And the Republicans are going fascist because they voted for Trump in a primary. Courts did push back against Trump during his presidency. There were also legions of civil servants who leaked classified information to the press to hamstring his presidency. These aren’t the makings of an authoritarian government.

Alas, that’s the narrative embraced by the Left: if we lose, it’s because of racism or fascism. If we lose, democracy is at risk of being destroyed. It can never be, ‘We lost because we outright suck.’