Trump Shows Restraint in Iowa, But Here’s Where the Liberal Media Cut the...
There's Bipartisan Whining About Why the Media Called the Iowa Caucuses So Soon
Trump Wins the Iowa Caucuses
Here's Who Finished Second in Iowa Behind Trump
DeSantis Camp Cries 'Election Interference' After Iowa Called for Trump
Careful What You Wish For, Democrats
TR's Presidential Library Comes to Life in North Dakota
Treasurer Oaks: Biden Admin ‘Financializing Mother Nature’ with SEC Rule
Time to Change the GOP Logo
Vivek Ramaswamy Suspends Campaign, Endorses Trump
Oxfam Report: No, More for the Super-rich Does Not Mean Less for the...
Please Don’t Tell Me That God Is Punishing the Jews, Especially Today
DeSantis Supporter Tomi Lahren: 'Time for Republicans to Galvanize Behind Donald Trump'
Here’s What Nikki Haley Said After Trump’s Iowa Win
Tipsheet

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow Has a Total Meltdown About Trump's Historic Win in Iowa

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 16, 2024 1:30 AM

If there is one thing that’s always entertaining, it’s the liberal host seething and fighting back tears while putting on a calm and composed face for the audience. Everyone at MSNBC was ripping shots and popping pills in between commercial breaks. Donald Trump won the Iowa Caucuses by the widest margin in history, 30 points, and clinching over 50 percent of the vote. The GOP base is riding with Trump, and this momentum is sure to carry into New Hampshire, which, despite propaganda by Nikki Haley’s camp, is also Trump country. 

Advertisement

Trump’s Iowa win caused the panel on MSNBC to implode, especially Rachel Maddow, who took an academic approach to how this win symbolizes the United States’ push toward authoritarianism. She would know that the extreme right is ascending because she’s studied it


Please remind me, Rachel, whose side is working to remove candidates of the opposing party from ballots. Which side weaponized the Department of Justice to prosecute the political rivals of the Democratic Party? And the Republicans are going fascist because they voted for Trump in a primary. Courts did push back against Trump during his presidency. There were also legions of civil servants who leaked classified information to the press to hamstring his presidency. These aren’t the makings of an authoritarian government. 

Recommended

Here's Who Finished Second in Iowa Behind Trump Spencer Brown
Advertisement

Alas, that’s the narrative embraced by the Left: if we lose, it’s because of racism or fascism. If we lose, democracy is at risk of being destroyed. It can never be, ‘We lost because we outright suck.’

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's Who Finished Second in Iowa Behind Trump Spencer Brown
Here’s What Nikki Haley Said After Trump’s Iowa Win Madeline Leesman
Trump Shows Restraint in Iowa, But Here’s Where the Liberal Media Cut the Feed Matt Vespa
Careful What You Wish For, Democrats Derek Hunter
Secret Documents Reveal Biden's Border Crisis Was An Intentional Policy Sarah Arnold
Did You Notice What's Wrong With the Biden White House's MLK Day Tweet? Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's Who Finished Second in Iowa Behind Trump Spencer Brown
Advertisement