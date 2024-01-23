Exit Polling Shows That Majority of Nikki Haley Voters Are Not Registered Republicans

As the New Hampshire primary election occurred today, an exit poll showed that the majority of voters who cast their vote supporting former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley were not registered Republican.

Advertisement

According to the CNN exit poll, 70 percent of voters for Haley were registered undeclared. Twenty-seven percent were registered Republican, while 3 percent of voters were unregistered before today.

Among voters for former President Donald Trump, on the other hand, 70 percent were registered Republican. Twenty-seven percent were registered undeclared.

CNN noted in its coverage that it’s a “complete reversal” when the two candidates were compared.

CNN's exit polls show that 70% of Nikki Haley voters are NOT registered Republicans. pic.twitter.com/TCq5TH2CAL — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 24, 2024

One voter who was interviewed by CNN said that he voted for Haley in the primary and plans to vote for Democrat President Joe Biden in November.

In the interview, the voter explained that his vote tonight was “a vote against Trump” and that it would be “better” to have Biden face off with Haley than Trump in the November election. He shared that he is a Democrat.

“If it was Nikki Haley against Joe Biden in a general election, who are you voting for?” the CNN reporter asked.

“Biden,” he answered.

SEE IT - THE GAME PLAN: New Hampshire man votes for Nikki Haley but says he plans to vote for Biden in November. His vote, he says, was against Trump. WATCH pic.twitter.com/2PLW8uZJvy — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) January 24, 2024

The Republican primary is between Haley and Trump, as most of the other candidates dropped out in recent weeks. The polls in New Hampshire closed at 7 p.m. EST on Tuesday.