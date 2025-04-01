VIP
VIP
Biden's Comms Director Delivered a Brutal Takedown of Cory Booker's Anti-Trump Speech

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 01, 2025 11:00 PM
Senate Television via AP

Not much needs to be said here: Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) went on an anti-Trump tirade for over 24 hours. It surpassed Strom Thurmond’s filibuster. It also did nothing. Trump is still president, his agenda will still be pushed through due to Democratic Party chaos, deportation will continue, and the Republicans remain in control of Congress. It was one of those meaningless wins that hurt your draft stock. There’s no building from this because Democrats have no message or agenda that’s appealing to voters, with their approval sinking to 21 percent, the lowest rating ever in Quinnipiac polling, as they lean to the Left.

Former Biden White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said that while this might show some Democrats have signs of life, “It won’t have a tangible impact on business in Washington.”

The other reactions were gold: 

Booker made history, but it will not save his party. He’s not the candidate of the future. Without a cogent and appealing message, the congressional Democrats will continue to be rejected. And that’s mostly from their end, as a plurality of Democrats hate their party right now. 

Booker, you delivered a hyperbolic, overly theatrical screed against Trump. And no one cares, nor will they a week from now. Moral victories are grossly overrated and mean even less if there’s no foundation to build a winning operation. Democrats are still stuck in the muck, with a toxic brand.  

 

