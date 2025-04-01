Biden's Comms Director Delivered a Brutal Takedown of Cory Booker's Anti-Trump Speech

Not much needs to be said here: Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) went on an anti-Trump tirade for over 24 hours. It surpassed Strom Thurmond’s filibuster. It also did nothing. Trump is still president, his agenda will still be pushed through due to Democratic Party chaos, deportation will continue, and the Republicans remain in control of Congress. It was one of those meaningless wins that hurt your draft stock. There’s no building from this because Democrats have no message or agenda that’s appealing to voters, with their approval sinking to 21 percent, the lowest rating ever in Quinnipiac polling, as they lean to the Left.

Former Biden White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said that while this might show some Democrats have signs of life, “It won’t have a tangible impact on business in Washington.”

🚨OOF: Former Comms Director for Crooked Joe Biden DUMPS WATER on Democrats' hopes of political revival after Senator Cory Booker's useless floor speech charade:



"It WON'T have a tangible impact on business in Washington!"



What was the point?! pic.twitter.com/mT2Z1LNURm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 1, 2025

The other reactions were gold:

He virtue signaled for 24 hours without actually accomplishing anything. Great illustration of the modern Democrat party. https://t.co/NCKDtPmIr1 — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) April 2, 2025

Am I supposed to be impressed? The homeless guy at the gas station by my house does this every day https://t.co/ddgw82iJa5 — Jordan Chamberlain (@jordylancaster) April 2, 2025

Democrats after yapping for 25 hours and losing 2 congressional races pic.twitter.com/XfEGS83DKB — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) April 2, 2025

This encapsulates both our media and the Democratic Party perfectly. Performance art of the cheesiest variety.



Booker will be heralded as some sort of resistance hero, but this changes absolutely nothing except for the fact that the party has never looked and acted so unhinged. https://t.co/uTcVcYZXeD — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 2, 2025

Maybe it isn’t an old Jim Crow relic, after all. https://t.co/ZHsgRkMd9Q — Kyrsten Sinema (@kyrstensinema) April 2, 2025

Booker made history, but it will not save his party. He’s not the candidate of the future. Without a cogent and appealing message, the congressional Democrats will continue to be rejected. And that’s mostly from their end, as a plurality of Democrats hate their party right now.

Booker, you delivered a hyperbolic, overly theatrical screed against Trump. And no one cares, nor will they a week from now. Moral victories are grossly overrated and mean even less if there’s no foundation to build a winning operation. Democrats are still stuck in the muck, with a toxic brand.