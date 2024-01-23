Trump Tears Into Nikki Haley in New Hampshire Victory Speech
After NH Defeat, Haley Claims 2024 Race Is ‘Far From Over’

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  January 23, 2024 9:15 PM
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

In remarks after the New Hampshire primary election on Tuesday, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley congratulated former President Trump on his win, but claimed that the race to the White House is “far from over.” 

“Now, you’ve all heard the chatter among the political class. They are falling all over themselves, saying this race is over. Well, I have news for all of them. New Hampshire is first in the nation. It is not the last in the nation. This race is far from over. There are dozens of states left to go,” she claimed. 

Up next is Haley’s state, South Carolina.

Trump defeated Haley in the New Hampshire primary. Last week, Haley came in third in Iowa, behind Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeSantis dropped out of the race over the weekend. 


Earlier tonight, Townhall reported that a CNN exit poll was showing that the majority of Haley voters were not registered Republicans. 

In addition, some voters admitted that they were voting for Haley as "a vote against Trump" for the November election. 


Tags: 2024 ELECTION

