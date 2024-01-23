It's Over: Trump Wins New Hampshire Primary

Well, that was quick. Nikki Haley’s last stand is over. The 2024 Republican primaries are over. Donald Trump has won the New Hampshire primary, ending all chances that the former president can be stopped. Ron DeSantis, struggling in the Granite State, withdrew from the 2024 race last weekend. While Haley’s showing in the state was solid, it wasn’t enough for her to win. As Madeline wrote tonight, there weren't enough Democrats in the state to save her. After this primary, there’s no stopping Trump's bid to re-clinch the 2024 Republican nomination.

I've seen enough: Donald Trump (R) wins the New Hampshire Republican presidential primary, defeating Nikki Haley (R). — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) January 24, 2024

Decision Desk HQ projects Donald Trump wins the New Hampshire Republican primary.#DecisionMade: 8:00pm ET



Follow more results here: https://t.co/QoS6gQwq7i pic.twitter.com/vzQ4a4d1XH — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) January 24, 2024

BREAKING: Donald Trump wins the New Hampshire primary,@Redistrict projects. — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) January 24, 2024

CNN's exit polls show that 70% of Nikki Haley voters are NOT registered Republicans. pic.twitter.com/TCq5TH2CAL — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 24, 2024

SEE IT - THE GAME PLAN: New Hampshire man votes for Nikki Haley but says he plans to vote for Biden in November. His vote, he says, was against Trump. WATCH pic.twitter.com/2PLW8uZJvy — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) January 24, 2024





CNN refuses to call the race despite the figures on the ground. MSNBC will probably refuse to carry the former president’s victory speech. The New York Times has called it for Trump, too. Expect some epic meltdowns tonight. Trump is expected to win the Granite State by at least double-digits in a landslide.

NYT Declares Trump as Primary Winner pic.twitter.com/5Q4uQ9FbSB — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) January 24, 2024





NYT estimates Trump's win at +13 pic.twitter.com/tZ2SahU2du — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) January 24, 2024

Taylor Budowich, CEO of Make America Great Again Inc., issued this statement:

Nikki Haley said she’s running to stop the re-election of Harris-Biden. Yet, without a viable path to victory, every day she stays in this race is another day she delivers to the Harris-Biden campaign. It’s time for unity, it’s time to take the fight to the Democrats, and for Nikki Haley: it’s time to drop out.

Feisty Trump surrogate Kari Lake, who is running for Arizona Senate, echoed those sentiments that Haley should go.

“After President Trump's resounding victory in New Hampshire tonight, people will say this primary is over,” said the former journalist-turned-politician.

“The truth is, tonight's result proves it never existed at all. President Trump has been our nominee all along. It's now time for the entire Republican Party to unite behind our nominee to defeat Joe Biden in November,” Lake added.

The next question obviously centers on whether Haley will carry on into South Carolina or continue to humiliate herself with this quixotic quest for the GOP nomination. There is no path for Haley.

UPDATE: This woman is delusional:

Nikki Haley:



“This race is far from over!” pic.twitter.com/K7GKWzvFWK — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 24, 2024

Nikki Haley now speaking in New Hampshire: “What a great night! God is so good.” pic.twitter.com/G1SMD7GpLW — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) January 24, 2024











