LOL: These Posts by Defeated Democrats Didn't Age Well

Many defeated Democrats have suffered from premature congratulation syndrome (PCS). The worst documented case in American history belongs to haggard Hillary Clinton, who wished happy birthday to her younger self, "this future president"⁠—except, of course, (and thank God), she never became the president in any alternate timeline the multiverse may hold. Hubris, excessive arrogance, vanity, and narcissism are all synonymous symptoms that egomaniacs diagnosed with chronic PCS exhibit.

Abrams is no anomaly. Over the summer, the two-time gubernatorial loser posted a "Little Miss" spin-off meme, as part of a Gen Z-takeover trend derived from the '70s children's book series "Mr. Men," on both Instagram and Twitter. Abrams declared herself "Little Miss Future Governor Of The Great State Of Georgia" with a childhood school photo resembling Clinton's infamous self-own, capturing the same energy and eventual outcome. "A few facts," Abrams captioned the picture.

(But the July 26 cringefest failed to follow the meme's format, which is supposed to set up a self-deprecating jab at one's oddities, such as mocking character flaws, insecurities, and red-flag personality traits—proving, once again, the left can't meme.)

The notorious Democrat election-denier lost to Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp for the second time in a back-to-back beatdown. Still, at least Abrams conceded Tuesday via personal phone call and a public grim-faced concession speech.

Farther south in the free state of Florida, the empty shell of a man that is flip-flopper Charlie Crist tweeted on the morning of Election Day: "Today is the day we vote Ron DeSantis out." Approximately 12 hours later, the prediction blew up in Crist's face.

How it started vs. How it ended pic.twitter.com/SmlghAC3Qd — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) November 9, 2022

On the campaign trail, Christ tried to craft a God-like political image—likening himself to Jesus Christ and perhaps truly believing he is a divine being as holy as our Lord and savior—all while demonizing his Republican opponent as the evil "DeSatan."

Gov. Ron DeSantis went on to win re-election and wallop Crist into Florida's sands. "That's okay; that's okay," Crist reacted.

Meanwhile, masochist Francis "Beto" O'Rourke has completed the triple crown of losing elections: president, senator, and now governor. Beto's trifecta of loserdom deserves a Razzie award, given his delusional performance each election cycle.

A month out from the November general election, Beto tweeted on October 19: "We aren't just going to win Collin County on the night of November 8. Together, we are going to win this state and get Texas on the right track." Narrator: Beto did not win either.

We aren’t just going to win Collin County on the night of Nov. 8. Together, we are going to win this state and get Texas on the right track. pic.twitter.com/r3JPhR3HcI — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) October 19, 2022

GOP Gov. Greg Abbott won 54.4% of the vote in Collin County, which contains part of Dallas, and secured a third term after Beto declared Monday that eight years of Abbott is "more than enough." Texans disagreed, voting for four more Abbott-filled years.



