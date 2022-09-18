2022 Elections

Is This When the Lord Savior Charlie Crist Killed His FL Gubernatorial Chances?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
 @mvespa1
Posted: Sep 18, 2022 6:05 AM
Source: AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

He gave Democrats a better shot at retaking Florida’s governor’s mansion, but he will still lose. Charlie Crist is looking to reclaim his former job, but this time as a Democrat, since he defected and changed parties in 2012. He claims it was over his hug with then-President Barack Obama in 2009. It might be more grounded in that Marco Rubio throttled him in the US Senate race the following year. Whatever the case, Crist is channeling full-send mode on some of the worst ideas floated this cycle. His team must see the polls and know he has no chance of defeating incumbent Republican Ron DeSantis, which explains how he likened himself to the Lord Savor Jesus Christ. He also referred to Gov. DeSantis as “deSatan.” What a pithy swipe, sir.

Is there any operative that would think this would sell with voters? Besides DeSantis being popular, it’s perilous to compare oneself to Jesus Christ when you’re decidedly not—and Charlie Crist is the furthest thing from anything relating to Nazareth. He also told potential DeSantis defectors, if there were any, that he didn’t want their vote. He said DeSantis was on the “battlefield of hate.” Crist is a hardcore soldier on the “battlefield of love.”

He’s a Florida love machine.

Crist declaring himself the new Jesus and having his version of a ‘deplorables’ moment represents two strikes against him at home plate. Will he strike out? Yes, and he did so by getting behind COVID vaccine passports.

So, he wants nothing to do with Floridians who, like the current governor, of which there are millions. He’s on the verge of starting his own cult and now takes it into creepy town by endorsing a policy where Americans must present papers to be outside.

Not even the Europeans are supporting COVID passports anymore, Charlie. It can’t get any worse for him, right? No—it did. He tried to explain how sending migrants to a posh, cozy New England town—Martha’s Vineyard—was “cruel and unnecessary.”

