Everything You Need to Know About the Gay Couple Accused of Sexually Abusing Their Adopted Boys

A gay married couple in Georgia who were arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing their two young adopted boys to make child pornography are vehement LGBTQ activists, according to the pair's social media activity.

On the night of July 27, authorities executed a search warrant around 11:30 p.m. "just hours after receiving information that there were children in harm's way" at the Oxford home of 32-year-old William Dale Zulock Jr. and 35-year-old Zachary Jacoby Zulock, according to a press release from the Walton County Sheriff's Office.

Earlier in the evening, detectives in the criminal investigation division raided a house in unincorporated Loganville after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI)'s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was tipped off that a man was downloading child porn. Authorities learned during an interview with the unnamed individual that there was another suspect in the county who was "producing homemade child sexual abuse material with at least one adopted child who lived in the home with the perpetrator," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook. "Evidence was obtained to corroborate these statements." Deputies found evidence during the nighttime search-and-research effort that "the adoptive fathers of the sibling pair residing in the home were engaging in sexually abusive acts and video documenting this abuse," according to the Facebook statement.

Both of the Zulock men were booked the following day at the Walton County Jail on pending felony charges of aggravated child molestation, sexual exploitation of a child, and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

William is facing an additional pending charge of child molestation and his bail amount was set at $25,000.

An investigator shared the Zulock duo's high-resolution booking photos. In one, Zachary's cheek looks bruised. When Townhall requested the incident reports pertaining to the late July arrests, the Walton County Sheriff's Office responded: "The associated reports are currently ongoing and nothing is releasable at this time."

It appears William applied to be represented by a Walton County public defender. A letter viewed by Townhall that was addressed to William shows that the Indigent Defense Program determined that he is ineligible for a court-appointed defense attorney, citing tens of thousands in equity and his spouse's income of $7,500 a week. A similar denial memo was sent to Zachary, pointing to equity and his own well-to-do weekly earnings.

Zachary's since-deleted LinkedIn page said he was a branch coordinator at the SunTrust bank in Duluth. A bank supervisor said over the phone, "Unfortunately, I'm not allowed to make any comments," and, "We can't verify any information in regards" to Zulock's current employment at the branch or how much he makes.

Zachary was transferred on July 29 and is being held separately at Barrow County Detention Center. A records manager at the Barrow County Sheriff's Office provided Townhall with Zachary's mugshot taken upon transfer.

A source at Walton County Jail told Townhall that the out-of-country detainment transfer was made because the co-defendants were housed together at the same location. Zachary is listed on the inmate page with "Maximum" classification "due to the nature of the charges that are alleged against him," the source said.

Who exactly are these male suspects accused of child sex crimes they allegedly committed against their own adopted kids? A review of the couple's online content shows they've often championed progressive causes, mostly a pro-LGBTQ+ agenda, despite the heinous acts the gay marital partners allegedly performed on the two prepubescent boys. If the claims are substantiated, the case helps to confirm widespread concerns about the woke regime's intentions for gaining unlimited access to the country's most vulnerable population, as the liberal San Francisco Gay Men's Choir last year unwittingly verbalized: "We're coming for your children."

On the surface, the family seemed to be living a picturesque life. William describes himself as "Happily married to the man of my dreams" as fathers "to two beautiful boys through Adoption," according to his Instagram bio. Since they've started dating about a decade ago, William "look[ed] forward to the day" they can "start a family."

Zachary, a self-described "Activist!" who publicly advertises his Snapchat username, likewise proudly states in his Instagram bio: "Married to my amazing husband William! Papa to our two wonderful boys!"

Both he and William have bragged about their custom-built "dream home"-turned house of horrors, which sits on a two-acre secluded cul-de-sac lot in a private, prestigious upscale neighborhood. The home's estimated value is almost $700,000. "Getting ideas for our next house," William captioned a picture taken outside the Biltmore Estate, which is America's largest home designed for a member of the industrialist Vanderbilt family.

"We did it!!! Its a dream to live here now!!!" William described the couple's completed "mansion" in 2020, when they spent only a little over half a year building their "forever home" from the ground up. "The kids love the forest behind us and the playroom for all their toys. Much needed space for us to grow into."

The entire Zulock family, including the boys whose faces were censored in the Instagram post, took a selfie in September 2019 outside the Human Rights Campaign (HRC)'s headquarters in Washington, D.C. HRC is an LGBTQ+ advocacy group, the largest gay lobbying civil rights organization of its kind within the U.S.

"It's been just over a year as their parents!" William wrote in a May 2019 anniversary Instagram post. "We have loved every moment of it. Was a little ruff starting out but we beat the one year mark...Our little #adoption family." Standing hand in hand on a beach, the four-member family wore matching "Zulock 2019" t-shirts.

William made the initial adoption announcement in March 2018. "We're growing by four feet!" read a "Zulock Home" plaque surrounded by two sets of adult men's shoes and two pairs of children's sneakers. Holding up a gift at their adoption shower, Zachary showed off a "So Cool Like Dad" t-shirt for one of the boys to wear.

Zachary, who characterizes William as his "#partnerincrime for life" and follows gay pornographers in Atlanta with his Twitter account "@GAbottomguy," posted a questionable Instagram photo in 2020, captioned: "Waiting for #pizza." According to journalist Andy Ngo, the phrase could be a dog whistle for pedophiles seeking child exploitative material. Reports say child predators lurking online have typed "cheese pizza" as code for child pornography. Pizza emojis are also reportedly used as a flag to find, sell, and trade images of child abuse.

William's Instagram account similarly follows amateur gay porn stars as well as a kinky gay men's lingerie site that sells schoolgirl skirts. One of William's followers posts particularly alarming Instagram content focused on the "[l]ove and appreciation of boys and the innocent of youth." Garnering hundreds of likes, the account posts photos of half-naked elementary school-aged children—often brothers—sleeping in their underwear and posed in sexually suggestive positions. Vulgar comments calling the boys "sexy" and "f********ck so beautiful" come from fellow "BLs," known as "boy lovers" among pedophiles, who exchange "exclusive" videos and pictures of underage boys on OnlyFans and Telegram. To signal they're "boy lovers," most of the users following the Instagram account use a blue heart and the cyclone emoji, which resembles the "LittleBoyLover logo," a blue spiral identified by the FBI as a pedophilic symbol. Days ago, the account uploaded an Instagram Reel of a topless child playing with a toy gun between his legs. "He wish its a P [penis]," an Instagram user replied with a smirking tongue emoji. Some of the account's captions read: "Everybody has their type, this is mine;" "Perfection in a boy;" "Sometimes the smell of a boy is simply breathtaking;" and "Can you pick up and give me a big hug and kisses, mister?" Another asks, "Left or right," to a picture of two boys in swim trunks.

Zachary frequently promotes the inclusive phrase "Love is Love," a mainstream LGBTQ slogan that self-styled "minor-attracted persons" have hijacked to rebrand themselves in an ongoing attempt to normalize sexual attraction to children. "It's OK if you're not ready yet," reads a drawing Zachary posted on Instagram of a rainbow-colored turtle hiding inside a grey shell. "I love this illustration...even in 2020, some people are afraid to come out and be themselves because of fear of rejection from friends, family, coworkers and/or society...sad..."

As for their left-wing activism, the two Zulocks, together since 2013, engaged in 2016, and married since 2017, posed with "NOH8" face paint on one cheek and duct tape over their mouths twice in silent protest for professional photo shoots taken by a celebrity male-model photographer as part of an anti-gay hate campaign.

"#NOH8 in my house. #equality," William wrote in an Instagram post.

William and Zachary were photographed carrying rainbow-themed "Born This Way" flags at the 2014 Atlanta Pride Parade. Out magazine, which touts the nation's highest circulation among LGBTQ monthly publications, replied to William's Instagram post, "We love your photo," and asked for permission to feature the picture on the official Out website's Pride page. William consented to the outlet's terms and conditions for media usage. Out also asked to feature Zachary's own Pride photo, which he agreed to, too, with the "#yesOUT" hashtag.

The longtime couple, who have also participated in Aids Walk Atlanta year after year, were wearing orange PNC shirts at the 2013 and 2017 Atlanta Pride celebrations, back when Zachary was a universal bank specialist at the Pittsburgh-based financial services corporation, a corporate partner and sponsor of the annual event.

Zachary is a big-time supporter of Black Lives Matter, once adding an image of former President Barack Obama with a BLM frame as a temporary Facebook profile picture and making a BLM graphic—featuring the Pan-Africa flag, the traditional Pride flag, the bisexual flag, and the trans flag—his Facebook cover photo.

Someone with access to Zachary's Facebook account has since scrubbed it and changed his privacy settings.

"Waiting for pizza"



Zachary J. Zulock, accused of sexually abusing his adopted boys for child porn, has a long social media history of support for liberal causes. He was a big fan of #BLM, radical trans pride & the Democrat Party. One of his most used hashtags was "love is love" pic.twitter.com/Mz6cS36LOp — Andy Ngô ?????? (@MrAndyNgo) August 8, 2022

Both of the Zulocks have preliminary hearings scheduled for the morning of Sept. 1 in Walton Magistrate Court.

Their case is still open and the investigation remains ongoing, the sheriff's office said. The defendants have not been indicted yet, which would likely happen after the September court proceeding in front of a magistrate judge where the state must present evidence there is probable cause to bind the case over to Superior Court.

Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney Randy McGinley, who serves Walton County, answered Townhall's procedural questions, stating that it's "too early to say exactly what an indictment could look like in this case," whether it be a joint indictment against the two co-defendants or a separate indictment for each defendant, as the prosecutor's office continues to gather evidence from the responding law enforcement agencies.

"I intend to personally handle this case along with another of my experienced prosecutors," McGinley stated.

Walton County's Division of Family and Child Services (DFCS), which was "notified about the need for emergency protective placement for two young children," joined last month's late-night raid at the Zulock residence to protect the brothers who lived there. The sheriff's office thanked the county's DFCS for "taking the boys into care" and applauded Athens-Clarke County Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners Program (ACC-SANE) advocates for offering forensic medical attention and "assurance to the boys that they are now safe."

Townhall reached out to DFCS to inquire if the two boys living in the household are in the state's custody. A spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Human Services told Townhall that when a report alleges child abuse, an investigation is conducted to determine whether the children are in need of protective services, which may include separating the children from their family and placing them in foster care. "All records of such investigations are confidential under state and federal law and may not be disclosed," the email said.

Community members flocked to the couple's residential area after news broke of the local crime scene. The sheriff's office wrote Thursday in a separate Facebook post that the initial media release was taken down "due to excessive traffic in the former neighborhood of the suspects" and is now re-released without the address printed in the memo "out of respect for the non-offending neighbors whose lives shouldn't be disrupted."

According to the warrant naming Zachary, the person in Loganville who was first apprehended by Walton County detectives is identified on the witness list. 26-year-old Hunter Clay Lawless was arrested July 27 on a warrant for felony sexual exploitation of children. Lawless's indigent defense order says his application was incomplete because he "refused to answer income questions." He has since been released on $25,000 bond.

Lawless doesn't have much of a digital footprint other than an old Twitter account he still uses.