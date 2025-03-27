Secretary Collins Goes Off on CNN Host After Getting Asked This Question
Tipsheet

What's Funny About This Politico Writer's Awful Take on the Signal Story

Matt Vespa
March 27, 2025
AP Photo/Omar Havana

It was another round of liberal hysterics over the Signal story that is rapidly losing relevance. The legacy media will scream a lot about it, and Trump’s approval rating has increased. It’s too small, and inside baseball, no one cares. It’s a mainstream media obsession, which has rightly been written off as corrupt liars who kowtow to Democrats.

The backstory is that someone added The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg to a Signal chat where top Trump officials discussed anti-Houthi operations. National Security Adviser Michael Waltz helmed this group chat, which included the vice president, CIA director, and secretary of defense. The publication alleges secret war plans were discussed. That’s false. No classified information was divulged. 

It has set off a liberal media frenzy, all of which has left them unable to tell apples from oranges. This chat circus was an unforced error, but Joe Biden’s military trip-ups were not just disasters; they got Americans killed. The media was mum about all of that for obvious reasons. There have been calls for terminations. It won’t happen, but that doesn’t mean we weren’t bombarded with takes like this, which were hilarious. It's another textbook case of liberal media amnesia:

No SecDef [secretary of defense] would survive this in any other admin, and Hegseth may not. But unlike another admin it won’t happen because lawmakers of said party publicly demand it, but because the president gets irritated by media coverage portraying his people as clowns 

Thank you, Jonathan Martin, for conveniently forgetting that Biden’s secretary of defense went AWOL for days. No one knew where he was until it was discovered he was admitted into the ICU after suffering complications from a procedure to address his prostate cancer, a condition that was not made public until this manhunt to find Lloyd Austin was over. 

Austin should have been fired for this, but wasn't.

Editor's Note: This leaked Signal chat is a non-scandal, and we need to focus on the real issues, not the Regime Media and Democrats' invented outrage.

