What's Funny About This Politico Writer's Awful Take on the Signal Story

It was another round of liberal hysterics over the Signal story that is rapidly losing relevance. The legacy media will scream a lot about it, and Trump’s approval rating has increased. It’s too small, and inside baseball, no one cares. It’s a mainstream media obsession, which has rightly been written off as corrupt liars who kowtow to Democrats.

The backstory is that someone added The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg to a Signal chat where top Trump officials discussed anti-Houthi operations. National Security Adviser Michael Waltz helmed this group chat, which included the vice president, CIA director, and secretary of defense. The publication alleges secret war plans were discussed. That’s false. No classified information was divulged.

It has set off a liberal media frenzy, all of which has left them unable to tell apples from oranges. This chat circus was an unforced error, but Joe Biden’s military trip-ups were not just disasters; they got Americans killed. The media was mum about all of that for obvious reasons. There have been calls for terminations. It won’t happen, but that doesn’t mean we weren’t bombarded with takes like this, which were hilarious. It's another textbook case of liberal media amnesia:

No SecDef would survive this in any other admin, and Hegseth may not. But unlike another admin it won’t happen bc lawmakers of said party publicly demand it but bc the prez gets irritated by media coverage portraying his people as clowns https://t.co/hQzFGbmuYo — Jonathan Martin (@jmart) March 26, 2025

No SecDef [secretary of defense] would survive this in any other admin, and Hegseth may not. But unlike another admin it won’t happen because lawmakers of said party publicly demand it, but because the president gets irritated by media coverage portraying his people as clowns

Thank you, Jonathan Martin, for conveniently forgetting that Biden’s secretary of defense went AWOL for days. No one knew where he was until it was discovered he was admitted into the ICU after suffering complications from a procedure to address his prostate cancer, a condition that was not made public until this manhunt to find Lloyd Austin was over.

LOL absolute fucking clown take. Lloyd Austin disappeared from the chain of command for weeks and told no one. Also got 13 American heroes killed in his botched Afghanistan withdrawal. NO ONE was fired, especially a cabinet sec. https://t.co/qYZEdgja3y — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) March 26, 2025

Biden’s Defense secretary oversaw the Afghanistan debacle, bombed a bunch of kids to change the news cycle, lied about it, then went AWOL with undisclosed health issues multiple times, and somehow kept his job.



We were all alive and awake the last four years, so maybe chill with… https://t.co/l9CaknEmYv — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 26, 2025

I mean, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was totally MIA for weeks while U.S. troops were under attack in the Middle East and his deputy was also on vacation. President Biden wasn’t informed. They both kept their jobs.



Not apples to apples, and I think this is bad, but come on. https://t.co/bUf0nxroYK — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 26, 2025

Biden's SecDef went missing for like a week but go off https://t.co/YcOSAdwyIz — Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) March 26, 2025

Austin should have been fired for this, but wasn't.

Editor's Note: This leaked Signal chat is a non-scandal, and we need to focus on the real issues, not the Regime Media and Democrats' invented outrage.

