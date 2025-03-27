Secretary Collins Goes Off on CNN Host After Getting Asked This Question
Tipsheet

Top Dem Rages Over Signal Story, But Defended Biden's Shambolic Afghan Exit That Got Americans Killed

Matt Vespa
March 27, 2025
Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP

Democrats have been waiting for this moment for a while. They were powerless in the budget fight, and if Republicans can get this reconciliation package through and remain united, they’re going to get bulldozed again. The Trump tax cuts will be extended, the border wall fully funded, and other top domestic items that make liberals seethe uncontrollably. But this self-inflicted kerfuffle over a Signal chat between top Trump officials and The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg has paved the way for them to call for firings, though that’s never going to happen. 

It was a massive screw-up: National Security Adviser Michael Waltz added Goldberg to this chat on Signal, a government-approved encrypted messenger app, where anti-Houthi operations were discussed. Goldberg claims super-secret war plans were discussed, so classified that he couldn’t share them; only to backtrack hours later when the story’s credibility, already suspect, was fading. The new texts revealed no war plans, but that didn’t stop Democrats like Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), aka Temu Obama, from calling for the resignations of those involved, specifically Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. 

Jeffries was not so quick to call for any firings over Joe Biden’s shambolic exit from Afghanistan, which got Americans killed—13 soldiers died during the Abbey Gate suicide bombing. An aid worker and his family were also killed in a drone strike, where several children also died. The Biden crew claimed no civilian deaths initially but had to walk it back. That’s two disasters where people got killed. No one was killed in the Signal non-scandal, except the Houthi terrorists. Let’s hope more are turned into ashtrays. 

Secretary Collins Goes Off on CNN Host After Getting Asked This Question Matt Vespa
Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO), Mr. Mackey from South Park personified, also got tripped up on CNN of all places when asked why no one was terminated during Biden’s Afghan fiasco or after Abbey Gate. We could also add former Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s medical AWOL circus: 

This Signal story has two aims: Remove Pete Hegseth, which Democrats failed to do during the confirmation process, and to prevent Trump officials from using Signal since the deep state can’t spy on their communications.

