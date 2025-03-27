What's Funny About This Politico Writer's Awful Take on the Signal Story
Tipsheet

Secretary Collins Goes Off on CNN Host After Getting Asked This Question

Matt Vespa
March 27, 2025
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins obviously thought he was going on-air to discuss issues impacting those who have served our country. Instead, he was part of the liberal media’s fishing expedition on the non-scandal of the Signal chats involving top Trump officials, which inadvertently included a known anti-Trump writer, Jeffrey Goldberg, who alleges secret war plans were disclosed. That’s not true, but it’s got the media and the DC elite in a tizzy.

After being asked about this matter, Collins rightly deflected because he was not privy to this information. He wasn’t on the chat, but the media is using this to try to drive wedges into the administration. The old anti-Trump sentiments within the GOP have been erased. 

Those who don’t like the president, who for some reason still call themselves Republicans, are now Democrats. After being pressed on the Signal chat again, Collins had enough, attacking the network for accusing a Navy veteran, Zachary Young, of exploiting desperate Afghans trying to flee the country when the Taliban retook the country: 

“Respectfully, sir. I’m asking the questions here,” said CNN host Kaitlin Collins.

That verdict was issued earlier this year, when CNN was ordered to pay millions in damages.

