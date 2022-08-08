Lefty Teacher Excuses Heinous Sex Crimes Committed by Gay Couple

Mia will dive deeper into the seventh circle of woke hell that will probably not see much daylight with media outlets because of the principals involved. It doesn’t fit a particular media narrative, so countermeasures will be deployed once the drive-by story is published. I don’t need to fill in the blanks here. You’re all well-versed in the political correctness game that’s engulfed the news media, but this heinous story happened, nonetheless. A gay couple got arrested for producing a child porn freak show with their adopted children (via NY Post):

A Georgia couple has been charged with using their two adopted children to record child pornography, police said. Walton County Sheriff’s Office raided a home in Loganville July 27 on reports that a man there was downloading child porn. After interviewing the suspect, who was not identified, police said they learned there was another suspect in the county who was “producing homemade child sexual abuse material with at least one child who lived in the home,” the sheriff’s office said Thursday. Around 11:30 p.m. that same night, executed a search warrant in Oxford at the home of William Dale Zulock, 32, and Zachary Jacoby Zulock, 35. Walton County’s Division of Family and Child Services joined deputies in responding to the home to help protect the two brothers who lived there.

The story couldn’t come at a worse time for those trying to make child-friendly drag shows a mainstream activity. It’s not—these shows are for adults. You wouldn’t take your three-year-old to a strip club, would you? Yet, instead of condemning the abuse, one lefty teacher decided to excuse the abuse. Laurie Kelly, who appears to be a retired educator, had her response to this crime caught by Libs of Tik Tok.

Why are they always teachers ???? pic.twitter.com/cOKEro02FV — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 8, 2022

“I would look at where the boys were coming from,” wrote Kelly on Twitter.

“Maybe their birth families were worse in their physical, emotional, spiritual, and psychological abuse. The boys could have been better off with loving sexual relationships. (Main problem is when they grow up and want romance,” she added.

Excuse me, lady? You think the “main problem” is the pursuit of romance in these kids’ latter days. Also, I’m pretty sure child porn and sexual molestation are the apex of abuse in all those areas—psychological, spiritual, emotional, and physical—you just listed.

This is a crime, woman. It’s illegal to produce child porn, which is not the same as a “loving sexual relationship.” Most people view liberal academics and educators as Martians because this type of enabling and rationalization of sick, perverted behavior is seen as ‘meh, it’s love.’

It’s rape. These men allegedly raped their kids, who they adopted in 2018-19, and recorded it.