SF Gay Men's Choir Makes LGBTQ Agenda Clear: 'We're Coming for Your Children'

In 2003, the debate in the United States over gay "marriage" really took off after the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court said the state must allow homosexual couples to "marry." This prompted state legislatures across the country to take up the issue, which also started becoming part of the debate in national and state elections as well as in Congress. Gay rights advocates said it was about equal rights and nothing more. But by 2021, we're seeing a much different reality. It's not just about the right to "marry"; it has now turned into forcing everyone to accept and embrace the LGBTQ lifestyle, including children. This ideological indoctrination has become especially pronounced in recent years, from the rise of Drag Queen Story Hour at libraries across the country to the incorporation of LGBT activism in television programs aimed at very young children, as we saw last month with Nickelodeon.

But in case there were any doubts left about the LGBTQ agenda, the San Francisco Gay Men's Choir has made its intentions very clear.

As first reported in Not the Bee, the choir came out with an original song about how they "are coming for your children," mocking parents who have attempted to shelter their kids from such propaganda.

"You say we all lead lives you don't respect. But you're just frightened. You think that we'll corrupt your kids if our agenda goes unchecked. Funny, just this once, you're correct.

"We'll convert your children – happens bit by bit, quietly and subtly, and you will barely notice it [...]

"Just like you're worried, they'll change their group of friends; you won't approve of where they go at night. And you'll be disgusted when they start finding things online that you kept far from their sight [...]

"We'll convert your children – Yes, we will! – reaching one and all, there's really no escaping it cause even grandma likes RuPaul.

"The world's getting kinder, Gen Z's gayer than Grindr … We'll convert your children; someone's gotta teach them not to hate. We're coming for them. We're coming for your children …The gay agenda is coming home. The gay agenda is here."



