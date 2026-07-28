The Questions About the Delay Regarding the Presser About the Seattle Shooting Rattle Its Mayor

There was a horrific shooting at the Bite of Seattle food festival over the weekend. On Sunday, two suspects reportedly engaged in a gun battle. It turned the last day of the festival into a mass casualty event. Three people were killed, and another four were wounded. Two handguns were recovered, with a 15-year-old suspect being apprehended. Another person of interest, described as a “young person,” remains at large. Mayor Katie Wilson is a socialist who has never run anything in her life, and it showed Sunday night.

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The press conference was a mess, delayed by hours, with municipal and state officials caught up in a blame game sparked by the Seattle Police Department. They claimed the delay was due to the arrival of dignitaries participating, namely Gov. Bob Ferguson and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, though they were only informed of a press conference until after 10 p.m.. Wilson then spoke a little before 11 PM (via Seattle Times):

Jeremy Harris, you are the real deal. pic.twitter.com/prE0KuD2uJ — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) July 27, 2026

White shooter? Blame the person.

Black shooter? Blame the gun.

Brown shooter? Blame society.

Trans shooter? Blame the right. pic.twitter.com/rtcIv8gbCa — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) July 27, 2026

As questions linger about delays in updating the public after Sunday’s deadly mass shooting at Seattle Center, Gov. Bob Ferguson and U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal say they weren’t to blame. A Seattle police public information officer told journalists Sunday night that a media briefing at the Center — held nearly five hours after the shooting — was delayed because officials were waiting for “dignitaries” who wanted to participate. That seemed to point a possible finger at Ferguson and Jayapal, who, along with Mayor Katie Wilson, spoke at the briefing, which started just before 11 p.m. Ferguson and Jayapal each said Monday they were not told until after 10 p.m. that there would be a press conference. As soon as they learned about it, each headed to Seattle Center. The shooting left three people dead and four wounded, including a toddler. One arrest has been made, and police have said they are looking for a second suspect.

On Monday, Mayor Wilson became flustered after being pressed about the delays.

🚨Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson loses cool at Monday presser when confronted on why the five-hour delay on communicating details of Seattle Center shooting; city staff abruptly ends presser.



Wilson denies that Gov. Ferguson's office delayed Sunday's presser for photo op.… pic.twitter.com/Hu7RcAx2s8 — Lynnwood Times (@LynnwoodTimes) July 27, 2026

Who ordered the code red? Who delayed the press conference?

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