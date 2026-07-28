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Tipsheet

The Questions About the Delay Regarding the Presser About the Seattle Shooting Rattle Its Mayor

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 28, 2026 6:55 AM
The Questions About the Delay Regarding the Presser About the Seattle Shooting Rattle Its Mayor
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

There was a horrific shooting at the Bite of Seattle food festival over the weekend. On Sunday, two suspects reportedly engaged in a gun battle. It turned the last day of the festival into a mass casualty event. Three people were killed, and another four were wounded. Two handguns were recovered, with a 15-year-old suspect being apprehended. Another person of interest, described as a “young person,” remains at large. Mayor Katie Wilson is a socialist who has never run anything in her life, and it showed Sunday night. 

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The press conference was a mess, delayed by hours, with municipal and state officials caught up in a blame game sparked by the Seattle Police Department. They claimed the delay was due to the arrival of dignitaries participating, namely Gov. Bob Ferguson and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, though they were only informed of a press conference until after 10 p.m.. Wilson then spoke a little before 11 PM (via Seattle Times):

As questions linger about delays in updating the public after Sunday’s deadly mass shooting at Seattle Center, Gov. Bob Ferguson and U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal say they weren’t to blame.

A Seattle police public information officer told journalists Sunday night that a media briefing at the Center — held nearly five hours after the shooting — was delayed because officials were waiting for “dignitaries” who wanted to participate.

That seemed to point a possible finger at Ferguson and Jayapal, who, along with Mayor Katie Wilson, spoke at the briefing, which started just before 11 p.m.

Ferguson and Jayapal each said Monday they were not told until after 10 p.m. that there would be a press conference. As soon as they learned about it, each headed to Seattle Center.

The shooting left three people dead and four wounded, including a toddler. One arrest has been made, and police have said they are looking for a second suspect.

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Related:

CRIME GUN VIOLENCE MASS SHOOTING WASHINGTON

On Monday, Mayor Wilson became flustered after being pressed about the delays. 

Who ordered the code red? Who delayed the press conference? 

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