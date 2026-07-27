Wait, *THAT'S* Seattle PD's Description of the Person of Interest in Food Festival Shooting?

The ending of the ‘Bite of Seattle’ food festival was engulfed in mayhem and violence after someone opened fire. It became a mass casualty event where initially two people were killed and at least five were wounded, the youngest being a two-year-old. Blessedly, the child is in stable condition. Sadly, one of the wounded succumbed to injuries, increasing the death toll to three people. One person is in custody, but the description of the second person of interest cannot be serious: police described him as a “young person.”

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Police are going with the theory that the two people opened fire on one another, as opposed to the food festival being the target of an attack. Two handguns were recovered, and one person was apprehended by police (via NYT):

Officers took one suspect into custody, Assistant Chief Tyrone Davis of the Seattle Police Department said at a news conference late Sunday, and they were searching for another that he described as a “young person.” He said investigators believed that the two suspects had been shooting at each other. “I’ve never felt so scared in my life,” said Rachel Costa, 49, a visitor from Brazil who was at the festival when the shots rang out. She ran and barricaded herself inside a pavilion with about 20 other people, she said, until the authorities told them the danger had passed. Chief Davis said there was no outstanding threat to the community, though he did not rule out the possibility of other suspects. Two guns had been recovered, he said, adding that it was unclear whether the victims had any relation to the suspects. The shooting happened at Seattle Center, the site of the 1962 World’s Fair, just after 6 p.m. The Seattle Fire Department tried to save two victims, but both were declared dead at the scene. Rescuers also treated five other people, whose injuries ranged from minor to serious. Four of the victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center, including a 2-year-old who was in stable condition. The other patients were between 23 and 56 years old, the department’s statement said. A medical center spokeswoman said that all four patients had suffered gunshot wounds. Later, the police said one had died of her injuries, bringing the death toll to three. Mayor Katie Wilson said in a statement that the incident was “an act of horrific violence.”

Yeah, your honor, take a seat: your woke public safety policy is likely going to make finding the suspects more difficult. In May, the mayor ran off like a scared wombat after being pressed by local media about her policy to reduce the expansion of security cameras, which residents supported if it helped reduce gun violence.

We could use some cameras right now, right?

Also, “a young person,” you cannot be serious, guys. We know why you’re saying it—but Dear Lord!

Staffers for Seattle Socialist Mayor Katie Wilson abruptly stop interview after she can't answer basic questionspic.twitter.com/s6kOBXK9zS — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) May 2, 2026

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