Mayhem Engulfs 'Bite of Seattle' Festival As Mass Shooting Leaves Two Dead, Five Wounded

A major food festival in Seattle, Washington, was marred by a horrific mass shooting that left at least two people dead and five wounded, according to authorities. The city was hosting the Bite of Seattle, which was set to conclude on Sunday. Some vendors were streaming from their booths when audible gunshots were heard, leading to patrons scrambling to find cover (via NBC News):

Police are investigating a shooting. Multiple shooting victims. Shots fired at the Seattle Center. More information to come. Please avoid the area.

Police are evacuating the area around the fountain on Seattle Center. This happened very close to where Bite of Seattle was going on. Just heard an officer says shooter is outstanding, unclear how many people have been shot. @komonews pic.twitter.com/GrQ7Nv3lsD

Two people were killed and at least five others were injured in a shooting at Seattle Center on Sunday night as the civic center complex hosted a major food festival.

Seattle Fire Department spokesperson Grace Nuñez said that its first responders attempted lifesaving efforts for two patients but were unsuccessful.

The others injured were described as a 2-year-old boy, a 40-year-old woman; a 39-year-old woman; a 23-year-old man; and a 56-year-old woman. The 56-year-old woman was said to be in serious condition at Harborview, the 40-year-old woman had minor injuries and declined to be transported to the hospital, and the rest of the patients were stabilized at Harborview.

Nuñez said the patients’ ages were approximate.

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The Bite of Seattle food festival was wrapping up its annual event Sunday, the final of its three days. It wasn’t clear whether the event was involved in the shooting. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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“There’s bodies everywhere,” he said of those on the ground who appeared to be injured. “I mean, I counted eight.”

Paul Skinner was helping to operate a Bite of Seattle booth when chaos erupted, he said.

“We just heard what at first sounded like firecrackers, but it’s just a little too crowded for that kind of thing,” he told KING. “So then, when the crowd started moving quickly in herds, you knew it was something was happening.”