Republicans Will Jump for Joy If This Kamala Harris Rumor Is True

It’s still early, but there’s a rumor that Kamala Harris might run again. You already know this, but Andrew Yang says he’s hearing things, and based on her recent actions over the past few weeks, it seems she’s considering it—and why not? Set aside the biases—we all know she’s not perfect—but she’s one of the best candidates the Democrats have. That should make all of us happy if she decides to run, and there seems to be more than enough Democrats willing to give her a second shot at leading.

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JUST IN: Andrew Yang reveals he has heard Kamala Harris is preparing to run for president again in 2028. pic.twitter.com/M91NAZHf6h — Polymarket (@Polymarket) July 26, 2026

Many Democratic leaders are in denial about Kamala’s popularity with the base.



Following her in New Orleans, Jackson, and Memphis earlier this year, she was a rock star.



Doesn’t mean they’d vote for her in a primary, but they are open to it. https://t.co/vQwnSGSY14 https://t.co/viBoLJMBkq — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 20, 2026

I really want @KamalaHarris to run again. What’s life without word salads that give you explosive diarrhea? 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/vmtEiWcuLr — Adrienne (@YoAdrienne1968) July 21, 2026

New - 2028 presidential poll



🔵 Harris 31% (+2)

🔵 Newsom 15% (-1)

🔵 Buttigieg 9% (-2)

🔵 AOC 7% (+1)

🔵 Shapiro 5% (+1)



JL Partners #B -RV - 7/20 pic.twitter.com/BIPnlSsCNy — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) July 27, 2026

To boot, she’ll also get a chance to secure a major victory in a key primary state, as South Carolina will kick off the Democrats’ southern swing once primary season begins.

The biggest losers here are Pete Buttigieg, AOC, Josh Shapiro, and basically any Democrat who can't monopolize the votes of Black Boomers in a Dem primary.



The biggest winner is obvious. Kamala Harris. https://t.co/4JpVYMYBVL — Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) July 24, 2026

One area she’s trying to navigate is Israel, where she reportedly spoke with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani earlier this month.

Axios: Kamala Harris reaches out to Mamdani, pro-Palestinian activists in run-up to 2028



Kamala Harris privately called New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani last week and has been holding lengthy, closed-door meetings with other prominent progressives — including pro-Palestinian… — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) July 1, 2026

Oh, please run again, Harris. It would make another sweep of the states all the more satisfying, along with healthy majorities in the popular and Electoral College.

And things could get messy if Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez jumps into the fight. Maybe she won’t, but I believe AOC could hold her own, as Harris tends to be awkward in public, and the reputation of avoiding tough decisions will come into play along with deserved scrutiny. If that’s the case, why are you even running, lady?

Let’s get through the midterms first, but I’d back a Harris 2028 run with gusto.

In the meantime, please keep talking, Ms. Harris.

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Kamala Harris: "I am not surprised that Trump may be using the DOJ to go after a political enemy. This is the most callous, corrupt, and incompetent presidential administration America has ever experienced." pic.twitter.com/4fE5BawBo7 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) June 16, 2026

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