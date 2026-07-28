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Tipsheet

Republicans Will Jump for Joy If This Kamala Harris Rumor Is True

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 28, 2026 7:00 AM
Republicans Will Jump for Joy If This Kamala Harris Rumor Is True
AP Photo/Ethan Swope

It’s still early, but there’s a rumor that Kamala Harris might run again. You already know this, but Andrew Yang says he’s hearing things, and based on her recent actions over the past few weeks, it seems she’s considering it—and why not? Set aside the biases—we all know she’s not perfect—but she’s one of the best candidates the Democrats have. That should make all of us happy if she decides to run, and there seems to be more than enough Democrats willing to give her a second shot at leading. 

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To boot, she’ll also get a chance to secure a major victory in a key primary state, as South Carolina will kick off the Democrats’ southern swing once primary season begins.

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2028 ELECTIONS ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ KAMALA HARRIS SOUTH CAROLINA

One area she’s trying to navigate is Israel, where she reportedly spoke with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani earlier this month. 

Oh, please run again, Harris. It would make another sweep of the states all the more satisfying, along with healthy majorities in the popular and Electoral College.

And things could get messy if Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez jumps into the fight. Maybe she won’t, but I believe AOC could hold her own, as Harris tends to be awkward in public, and the reputation of avoiding tough decisions will come into play along with deserved scrutiny. If that’s the case, why are you even running, lady? 

Let’s get through the midterms first, but I’d back a Harris 2028 run with gusto. 

In the meantime, please keep talking, Ms. Harris.

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