Chaos erupted on the last night of the Wisconsin State Fair, after mobs attempted to storm the fences, overwhelmed the park's midway, started multiple fights, and assaulted police officers. The problems spilled into the surrounding neighborhood, too, where at least one person was shot.

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BREAKING: We've learned multiple police officers were assaulted at State Fair Park tonight and several fights broke out. @tjjdysart is on scene right now working to learn more. @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/XryJDLzsqk — Kendall Keys (@KendallKeysTV) August 17, 2026

It was the final night of the Wisconsin State Fair, one of the biggest summer events in the state, drawing upwards of one million visitors.

West Allis police assisted State Fair police during an incident at the Wisconsin State Fair on the final night of the 2026 season. https://t.co/SWdkl8Wzoc — TMJ4 News (@tmj4) August 17, 2026

Here's more:

West Allis police assisted State Fair police during an incident at the Wisconsin State Fair on the final night of the 2026 season. West Allis police have not released details about why they were called or what may have happened. Viewer-submitted video sent to TMJ4 on Sunday night showed a large police presence inside the fairgrounds. State Fair officials have not responded to a request for information or a statement.

And here's some video of the chaos.

(Editor's note: this clip contains strong language and images. Viewer discretion is advised).

🚨#BREAKING: Absolute CHAOS broke out at the Wisconsin State Fair as "teens" began BEATING ANYONE IN SIGHT.



MULTIPLE police officers were badly beaten, as families with kids were seen RUNNING FOR THEIR LIVES as teens began brawling.



WE DON'T HAVE TO LIVE LIKE THIS!!! pic.twitter.com/gBbE73ph3f — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) August 17, 2026

Multiple groups of black youths can be seen running and starting fights throughout the fairgrounds, with at least one person who appeared to be knocked unconscious.

This isn't the first time mobs of black youth have caused problems at the Wisconsin State Fair. In 2011, mobs of black teens attacked fairgoers and vandalized the park. Some of the attacks were racially motivated, with the black mobs targeting white fairgoers, and prompted State Fair officials to enact age-restriction policies requiring anyone under 18 to be accompanied by an adult aged 21 or older.

The State Fair isn't the only event targeted by black teen mobs, either. The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, located near the Milwaukee/Wauwatosa border, started its annual Greek Fest fundraiser in the 1960s. It was a parish picnic held on church grounds until similar mobs of black teens from Milwaukee disrupted the festival in 2006, causing fights and vandalism. The festival then moved to the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, where a mob of black teens caused problems in 2023.

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Republican Tom Tiffany tied the chaos to the failed leadership of Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, who is Tiffany's Democrat opponent in November's governor's race.

This is Milwaukee County under David Crowley.



Crime. Chaos. At least one officer punched.



Public safety starts with leadership, and Crowley’s leadership has failed Milwaukee County. Don’t let him fail Wisconsin. https://t.co/b2PoRqpCAB — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) August 17, 2026

Crowley is open to the idea of defunding the police and he even cut the number of Milwaukee County Sheriff's Deputies by 40 percent from 2015 numbers.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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