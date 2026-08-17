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'Teen' Mobs Assault Multiple Officers on Final Night of Wisconsin's State Fair

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 17, 2026 1:00 PM
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'Teen' Mobs Assault Multiple Officers on Final Night of Wisconsin's State Fair
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Chaos erupted on the last night of the Wisconsin State Fair, after mobs attempted to storm the fences, overwhelmed the park's midway, started multiple fights, and assaulted police officers. The problems spilled into the surrounding neighborhood, too, where at least one person was shot.

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It was the final night of the Wisconsin State Fair, one of the biggest summer events in the state, drawing upwards of one million visitors.

Here's more:

West Allis police assisted State Fair police during an incident at the Wisconsin State Fair on the final night of the 2026 season.

West Allis police have not released details about why they were called or what may have happened. Viewer-submitted video sent to TMJ4 on Sunday night showed a large police presence inside the fairgrounds.

State Fair officials have not responded to a request for information or a statement.

And here's some video of the chaos.

(Editor's note: this clip contains strong language and images. Viewer discretion is advised).

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Multiple groups of black youths can be seen running and starting fights throughout the fairgrounds, with at least one person who appeared to be knocked unconscious.

This isn't the first time mobs of black youth have caused problems at the Wisconsin State Fair. In 2011, mobs of black teens attacked fairgoers and vandalized the park. Some of the attacks were racially motivated, with the black mobs targeting white fairgoers, and prompted State Fair officials to enact age-restriction policies requiring anyone under 18 to be accompanied by an adult aged 21 or older.

The State Fair isn't the only event targeted by black teen mobs, either. The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, located near the Milwaukee/Wauwatosa border, started its annual Greek Fest fundraiser in the 1960s. It was a parish picnic held on church grounds until similar mobs of black teens from Milwaukee disrupted the festival in 2006, causing fights and vandalism. The festival then moved to the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, where a mob of black teens caused problems in 2023.

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Republican Tom Tiffany tied the chaos to the failed leadership of Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, who is Tiffany's Democrat opponent in November's governor's race. 

Crowley is open to the idea of defunding the police and he even cut the number of Milwaukee County Sheriff's Deputies by 40 percent from 2015 numbers.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics BLACK LIVES MATTER | CRIME | RIOTS | WISCONSIN
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