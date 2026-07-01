Why Is Kamala Harris Reaching Out to Zohran Mamdani?

This is a very interesting development in national politics, and it may have far-reaching implications for 2028. Axios is reporting that Kamala Harris has been communicating with New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and has been holding 'lengthy' meetings with other progressives, including pro-Palestinian activists.

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It's the surest sign so far that Harris might be considering another run for the White House in 2028.

Scoop: Kamala Harris privately called New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani last week and has been holding lengthy, closed-door meetings with other prominent progressives — including pro-Palestinian activists.



w/ @AlexThomp https://t.co/DGCsBhm6Ex — Holly Otterbein (@hollyotterbein) July 1, 2026

Here's more:



Kamala Harris privately called New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani last week and has been holding lengthy, closed-door meetings with other prominent progressives — including pro-Palestinian activists. Why it matters: It's the latest sign the former vice president is laying the groundwork for a potential White House run in 2028 — and looking to strengthen or repair her relationships with left-wing Democrats.







Driving the news: Harris called Mamdani last Thursday to talk about the party's future and plan a longer conversation, a person familiar with the call told Axios. Harris, who occasionally has texted with Mamdani in the past few months, called him two days after the mayor's handpicked candidates swept three congressional races in New York City, ousting a pair of incumbents.

In April, Harris met with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) in Chicago on the sidelines of the "Power Rising" conference, a summit for Black women empowerment.



The radicalism of the Biden years, of which Harris was an integral part, is one reason she lost to President Trump in 2024. Rather than moderate and focus on issues voters care about, the Democrats have decided to embrace the anti-ICE, anti-police, prison-abolishing, radical veganism-loving Democratic Socialists.

Good luck.

Axios: "Kamala Harris, who occasionally has texted with Mamdani in the past few months, called him two days after the mayor's handpicked candidates swept three congressional races in New York City, ousting a pair of incumbents"https://t.co/gPLZ708M1s — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) July 1, 2026

This will not work in red states or swing states, all of which Kamala Harris lost two years ago.

Harris polled the highest when she stood up to the pro Hamas crowd — vote in every election (@southerngoth999) July 1, 2026

Which is why she's doing the exact opposite now.

She's feeling him out for 2028. His endorsement will very likely be super significant, and AOC will receive it over Kamala. — Jeremy (@Jrange378) July 1, 2026

Probably.

Kamala Harris 2020 was desperate



Kamala Harris 2024 was pathetic



Kamala Harris 2028 will be unhinged https://t.co/RJVI1ROhyO — Nathan Brand (@nathanbrand) July 1, 2026

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Yes, it will be.

Given her political instincts, that Kamala Harris is jumping on this train may be the best hope we have that the latest anti-semitism craze will peter out by 2028. https://t.co/Hto1ll08EJ — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) July 1, 2026

This is also a fair point. Kamala's political instincts are not good, at all.

But it's clear the Democratic Party thinks the future is socialist. That's dangerous for America, but good for Republicans if we play our cards right and hammer the messaging that socialism always fails.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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