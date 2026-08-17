Harvard Professor Humiliated After Using AI Slop to Attack Trump

Looks like the Trump critics are getting lazy. A Harvard professor is getting pilloried on social media after it was revealed that he used AI to pen a critical op-ed against President Donald Trump for the Financial Times.

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The op-ed took aim at Trump’s economic policies, especially the administration’s tariffs.

From the New York Post:

A Harvard professor is in hot water over claims that an anti-President Trump opinion article he wrote for the Financial Times was almost entirely AI-generated, with some branding it “slop.” The article, by former Venezuelan government minister Ricardo Hausmann, now includes a disclaimer from the FT following its publication on Thursday, “It has come to our attention that AI was used to condense a longer draft of this column prior to submission to the FT and our own editorial involvement,” reads the editorial note at the top of the piece. “The FT editorial code of conduct specifically prohibits the use of AI in the writing process,” the statement continues.

Harvard professor slammed for using AI to write to write anti-Trump op-ed: 'Worst slop I've seen' https://t.co/KykmqF3tzt pic.twitter.com/LcoelZf2Cg — New York Post (@nypost) August 16, 2026

It came after the op-ed, which criticized President Trump’s tariffs, was called out on social media over its stilted prose.

This isn’t the first time anti-Trumpers have enlisted artificial intelligence chatbots to attack the president. A lawyer was forced to apologize to a federal judge for using AI to draft a lawsuit against the Trump administration’s efforts to reduce the number of federal employees as part of the president’s agenda to cut wasteful spending.

Three lawyers representing an ex-Homeland Security official apologized to a California federal judge after one of the attorneys used Anthropic’s AI platform Claude Console to write a motion that included “phantom” quotations. The incident—which came in a sprawling lawsuit over the Trump administration’s mass layoffs within the federal government—adds to a growing list of attorney misuse of artificial intelligence in legal practice, with some facing sanctions. Partner Jason Greaves of Binnall Law Group PLLC told Judge Susan Illston of the US District Court for the Northern District of California on Friday that he used Claude to draft a motion to quash a subpoena because of “tight time constraints.” The court was seeking to depose Joseph Guy, former deputy chief of staff at DHS under Kristi Noem, over layoffs at the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Greaves, who filed the May 6 motion, told Illston in a declaration that he sent the AI-drafted document to an associate for fact-checking. “While I reviewed the cited cases generally to confirm their applicability, as well as many other cases that I reviewed, I did not double check the quotations and obviously did not read the cited cases carefully,” Greaves wrote. “While the cases cited may have generally supported our position, I acknowledge the inexcusable error of allowing the inclusion of phantom quotations.”

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🇺🇸 A Harvard professor just got ROASTED for using AI to write an anti-Trump op-ed in the Financial Times 🤣



Ricardo Hausmann’s piece criticizing Trump’s tariffs was flagged as "mostly AI-generated."



One detector put it at 71% machine-written, and people online called it some of… pic.twitter.com/Zb5pXfZbOd — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 16, 2026

What gets me about this story is that Hausmann isn’t just a regular schlub or an overeager journalist. He’s a Harvard professor who would likely punish a student for turning in an assignment that was created by AI slop.

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