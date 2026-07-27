It's Now Up to the Supreme Court to Decide If This Trump Order Can Be Enforced

This executive order has been stuck in legal limbo as lower courts have blocked, then allowed, and then blocked a measure crucial to election integrity again: voter rolls must be filled with the names of American citizens before mail-in ballots can be issued. It’s not a complicated idea, nor is it controversial. The Trump administration directed the United States Postal Service to require states to submit their voter rolls for verification before mailing out ballots. Blue states refused. Alaska is catching on, where it mailed about 3,000 people last week to verify citizenship.

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The arguments against this measure are offensive, as Democrats believe blacks and women are too ignorant to get an ID or prove their citizenship. To resolve this issue definitively, the Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to step in amid the chaos created by rogue leftist judges who see themselves as the true authority or even as a confederated guardianship against the Trump agenda, which is what we voted for (via WaPo):

The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court on Monday to clear the way for a sweeping executive order that would place major new restrictions on mail-in voting for November’s midterm elections. A divided panel of a Massachusetts-based appeals court last week upheld a federal judge’s block on the order, finding that it would “sow confusion” and “threaten disenfranchisement of many eligible voters.” Judges appointed by Joe Biden and George W. Bush voted for the block, while a Trump appointee voted against it. The appeal to the high court is part of a high-stakes push by President Donald Trump and his allies to put fresh limits on voting ahead of the pivotal elections where control of both the House and the Senate is at stake. Trump claims that voting irregularities are widespread, despite a lack of evidence. […] In March, Trump issued an executive order that required states to compile lists of eligible voters based on information provided by the Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration. The order prohibits the Postal Service from sending mail-in ballots to anyone not on the lists. It also requires that mail-in ballots be delivered to voters in secure envelopes with barcodes to facilitate tracking. The order allows the federal government to withhold funding from states that don’t comply. “The cheating on mail-in voting is legendary,” Trump said during a signing ceremony for the order. “I think this will help a lot with elections.” Nearly two dozen states and the District of Columbia sued the Trump administration soon after the order was issued, arguing that it was unconstitutional and its true goal was voter suppression. They said the lists were likely to miss many eligible voters.

“A lack of evidence”—over 6,000 illegal aliens were on the voter rolls in New Jersey, and about 400 had voted in past elections, and we all know that’s a low estimate. It’s relevant because the liberal media claimed that this never happens. Now, it’s a rarity. Well, you can’t say that after Trump forced you to confront what millions already knew. The media was caught off guard, and the truth is, there should be zero tolerance for illegal aliens voting in our elections. Again, Democrats don’t care because they see these people as potential voters. Life shouldn’t be made any easier for illegal aliens; it should be impossible. And access to documentation that allows them to be added to voters’ rolls, in the case of Jersey, through the DMV, shouldn’t even be a debate.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

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